JJJJound updates the Puma Mostro with a sophisticated touch

If it seems like Canadian brand JJJJound is everywhere these days, the feeling would be correct. With recent collaborations with some of the top footwear brands like ASICS, the brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Now, the brand is getting ready to take on a new iconic model, but this time with PUMA. In recent seasons, PUMA has brought some of their archival designs into the spotlight, with many like the Speedcat turning into the shoes of the season. PUMA is now getting ready to push another one of their statement models into the forefront, and this time it’s turning to JJJJound’s chic touch for the ultimate launch.

JJJJound x PUMA’s Mostro is a must-have sneaker for summer

With only a few subtle changes, the Montreal studio has turned PUMA’s statement Mostro sneaker into the newest luxe sneaker you need for the summer. Swapping out the traditional fabrics with suede uppers and leather sockliners, the latest textures and designs elevate the unique shoe to a new level. Other details like the dot matrix-style Formstrip and subtle JJJJound branding on the heel add a different touch to the design. The JJJJound x PUMA Mostro sneaker will be available in dark chocolate and deep navy, for an even more decadent look. While the design has already been released in Europe, the duo has not yet set a date for a global launch, although it is expected to land on shelves this year. Because of Mostro’s unique silhouette, it often goes under the radar as a difficult-to-style shoe. With the luxe upgrades from JJJJound, this shoe can become your new favorite everyday sneaker.