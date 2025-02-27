GAP celebrated Black History Month with Harlem’s Fashion Row

GAP reached outside their house to celebrate Black History Month by teaming with a group centered in New York City dedicated to empowering black designers and elevating them to be seen by the rest of the industry. The collaboration sees the extraordinary talents of A. Potts (who also appeared at New York Men’s Day this month), BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh as they bring their creative vision to GAP’s massive name. The GAP x Harlem’s Fashion Row collection showcases what Harlem has to offer the fashion world.

“This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world,” said Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection. We’re excited to bring our communities together to celebrate in our hometown of San Francisco, a city that fuels creativity and innovation.”

Connecting designers of color with the world

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, Harlem’s Fashion Row is the premier agency bridging the gap between designers of color and the industry at large, supporting emerging talent and providing a platform for underrepresented Black and Latinx designers.

“Our partnership with Gap has always been about more than fashion; it’s about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and amplifying the voices of these incredibly talented designers,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO & Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “This collaboration is especially meaningful as it represents the evolution of our shared vision to reimagine possibilities for designers of color. Together, we’re not only celebrating creativity but also fostering a legacy of inclusivity and empowerment that will inspire generations to come.”

GAP x Harlem’s Fashion Row