Michael B. Jordan continues GapStudio’s rise with the celebrity crowd

MBJ is another celebrity in a recent long line adopting the brand

By
GapStudio_MBJ
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is one of the premiere names in Hollywood. He went from rising star in properties like Red TailsChronicle, and Fruitvale Station to becoming a Hollywood superstar with Black Panther and anchoring the Creed franchise. However, he has also made his mark in the men’s style corner. He is never out of style, from his floral print knee-length coat at the Just Mercy premiere to his all-yellow Louis Vuitton ensemble at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. At the London photo call for his new project, Sinners, Jordan donned an all-leather set from GapStudio. It may not feel like it initially, but Michael B. Jordan in GapStudio is a bigger deal than you think.

“Michael B. Jordan has a natural confidence and blends style with strength in everything he wears. Designing a custom GapStudio look for him with leather and classic Gap elements creates a clean, relaxed style that feels both easy and refined.” – Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of GAP, Inc. 

Revitalizing the brand in luxury

GAP Icon Denim
GAP

Ten and twenty years ago, GAP was the place for the high schooler looking to stock up his wardrobe for the new school year and for the suburban soccer mom looking to make a good impression at the PTA. It was a wholesome, middle-America look with argyle sweaters and sensible garments. That was never bad, but it was far from luxury or the celebrity eye. Michael B. Jordan is simply the next in line of famous people striding out in custom garments made by the new luxury arm of the brand. Timothee Chalemet was seen in it recently at an awards dinner, and the number of big names embracing the custom pieces continues to raise the stock for GAP. While you can’t get the Michael B. Jordan look exactly in all leather, you can get the denim version, the UltraSoft Boxy Denim Jacket.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
