Sports and fashion collide with Perry Ellis and NHL collaboration

Iconic brand meets us at the corner of fashion and sports

By
Perry Ellis x NHL blue suit
Perry Ellis

Whether it is LeBron James, Cam Newton, or any other athlete walking into the arena or to the gridiron, we love the pregame fit. Athletes have long driven the fashion of the millions of people making up their fanbase. That is why brands have always wanted them to be ambassadors to the community. That is why it makes sense that a brand as well-known as Perry Ellis is finding their way into the sports community. Now, they have deepened their roots in the community not by partnering with an athlete but with an entire league. The Perry Ellis x NHL partnership has now been solidified.

“As a brand, we’re increasingly finding ourselves drawn to the incredible communities in sport,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. “After years of reimagining our modern, All-American style and finding success in other sports partnerships, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the NHL and NHLPA to continue demonstrating how fashion is driving a cultural movement within the sports community.”

Crossroads of sports and fashion

Perry Ellis x NHL black coat
Perry Ellis

There is a lot of crossover between the two industries. Those of us who love sports are fascinated by athletes’ impact on the fashion industry. Those of us who love style tend to be befuddled when things like shorts with suits become a thing. Nevertheless, brands like Perry Ellis can bridge that gap without missing the mark.

“We are excited to welcome Perry Ellis to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans in the United States around 4 Nations Face-Off,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Vice President of Global Business Development. “The brand has done a tremendous job bridging the cultural intersection of sports and fashion, and this breakthrough partnership allows our League to be a part of that greater conversation. We’re excited to see how they engage with our fans and for our fans to experience what Perry Ellis has to offer.”

