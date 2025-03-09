 Skip to main content
MUNICIPAL is ready for Easter with lilac drop

MUNICIPAL is one of the first brands to get a jump on Easter

MUNICIPAL Lilac hoodie
MUNICIPAL

Every year, around the middle of spring, a color phenomenon hits the fashion industry. While we all tend to go for the perfect fabrics for warmer weather like linen, cotton, and other breathable and natural fabrics, colors are also front and center of our shopping goals. The colors we used to dye our eggs as kids have now been firmly planted into our psyche and reappear every season for Easter. Pastels are the colors of the holidays: baby pink, lavender, mint green, peach, periwinkle, lilac, baby blue, light lemon, and turquoise begin to pop up everywhere during Easter. The MUNICIPAL Origin 300 Hoodie is the first garment to adopt the Easter colors with a new lilac option.

Origin 300 Hoodie in perfect Easter color

MUNICIPAL Lilac
MUNICIPAL

The MUNICIPAL Origin 300 Hoodie is one of the company’s best-selling products and one of the original pieces when the Mark Wahlberg-driven fitness brand launched. As the years have gone on, it expanded to over a dozen different colors. The lilac drop is the seventeenth color to hit the shelves, and it is doing so with the perfect Easter timing. If you go to pick one up, throw this on with your light wash denim and your clean white sneakers and you will have the perfect Easter Sunday look when you watch the younger people at the party search for eggs that match the hoodie.

Specs
70% Cotton, 30% Polyester 300g brushed fleece
Tagless interior neck for all-day comfort
Jersey lined hood
Premium flat drawcord at hood
Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

MUNICIPAL Origin 300 Hoodie

Bugatchi elevates their new collection with Made in Italy
Creative Director Anthony Keegan elevates Bugatchi in Italy
BUGATCHI showroom

The world's biggest and most prominent fashion houses tend to center around four locations: New York, Paris, London, and Milan. It is no coincidence that the primary fashion weeks occur every year in these four cities. It also shouldn't surprise you that the some brands seek out some of the best mills in the world in these regions. The Bugatchi Fall and Winter 2025 collection chose to elevate their garments with Made in Italy, an upgrade that takes their already top-tier garments to the next level.

"Italy offers an unparalleled depth of skill, marrying tradition with innovation in a way that sparks inspiration," Bugatchi Creative Director Anthony Keegan says. "Each piece we craft is not merely an item of clothing; it is a story woven with the threads of quality and expertise. We would sit in the breathtaking expanse of southern Italy, sipping a perfect espresso, continually reminded of the endless possibilities that lie before us. The response to this collection has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I have no doubt this marks the inception of a profoundly passionate relationship with Italian craftsmanship."
It's all about the fabrics

Daniel Craig proves he’s more than just a James Bond style icon
Daniel Craig’s legendary style: Precision tailoring, vibrant colors, and red carpet mastery
Daniel Craig attends the Germany premiere of James Bond 007 movie "Skyfall" at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz on October 30, 2012 in Berlin, Germany

When it comes to red carpet style, Daniel Craig commands the room with a swagger all his own. The former Bond star is currently making waves with his new nominated film film Queer and continues to redefine menswear with his trademark mix of classic tailoring and daring color schemes. He has worn some of the best James Bond looks, and Craig has become known for his razor-sharp tuxedos, velvet jackets, and precision-tailored suits that ooze sophistication. But lately, he’s shown he possesses the power to switch it up, taking a definitive turn towards a more progressive style throughout the year and signifying a new look for the charismatic performer. 
Craig commandeers classic and progressive looks

Many fans think of the former James Bond actor as the pinnacle of classic menswear, and Craig can definitely rock a tuxedo, as he demonstrated on the red carpet for the premiere of his other hit series Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But, if there was ever an event to sport a new look, it would be Paris Fashion Week, and as one of the most revered events in all of style, it was the perfect moment for Daniel Craig to debut a new aesthetic by a beloved brand.

Sperry teams with Americana pro BEAMS PLUS for new collaboration
Celebrating nearly a century of American style, two brands revive prep
Sperry x BEAMS PLUS jacket and shorts

Now that we are steamrolling into the spring, it is nearly time for us to bring our best boat shoes back out of the closet, pair them with shorts, and hop on a boat. Of course, if you have a favorite boat shoe, there is a good chance that they are from Sperry. After nearly a century of excellence, the Sperry x BEAMS PLUS collaboration brings us the pinnacle of Americana and prep.

“This collaboration with Sperry is a tribute to our long-standing partnership and a celebration of their 90th Anniversary! Sperry has been a cornerstone of Ivy Style, Prep Style, and BEAMS PLUS, and we're incredibly grateful for their support and dedicated fanbase,” says Hideki Mizobata, Director of BEAMS PLUS. “To commemorate this milestone, we've expanded the collection with apparel under the theme ‘Head to Shoes.’ We've put so much heart into the specially designed original fabrics and styles for this collaboration. We hope this collection resonates with Sperry enthusiasts and all those who appreciate Ivy and Prep fashion.”
Celebrating the history of prep

