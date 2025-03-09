MUNICIPAL is ready for Easter with lilac drop

Every year, around the middle of spring, a color phenomenon hits the fashion industry. While we all tend to go for the perfect fabrics for warmer weather like linen, cotton, and other breathable and natural fabrics, colors are also front and center of our shopping goals. The colors we used to dye our eggs as kids have now been firmly planted into our psyche and reappear every season for Easter. Pastels are the colors of the holidays: baby pink, lavender, mint green, peach, periwinkle, lilac, baby blue, light lemon, and turquoise begin to pop up everywhere during Easter. The MUNICIPAL Origin 300 Hoodie is the first garment to adopt the Easter colors with a new lilac option.

Origin 300 Hoodie in perfect Easter color

The MUNICIPAL Origin 300 Hoodie is one of the company’s best-selling products and one of the original pieces when the Mark Wahlberg-driven fitness brand launched. As the years have gone on, it expanded to over a dozen different colors. The lilac drop is the seventeenth color to hit the shelves, and it is doing so with the perfect Easter timing. If you go to pick one up, throw this on with your light wash denim and your clean white sneakers and you will have the perfect Easter Sunday look when you watch the younger people at the party search for eggs that match the hoodie.

Specs 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester 300g brushed fleece Tagless interior neck for all-day comfort Jersey lined hood Premium flat drawcord at hood Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

