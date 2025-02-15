 Skip to main content
Adrien Brody proves menswear doesn’t have to be predictable

Adrien Brody’s fashion evolution: From ‘The Brutalist’ to Style Icon

By
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
A24

Adrien Brody’s red carpet style is best described as sleek and effortlessly stylish, often opting for classic, tailored suits which emphasize his slim silhouette. He favors dark tones like black, navy, or charcoal gray, occasionally accented with subtle patterns like pinstripes. For a standout look, Brody might choose a velvet blazer or a suit with a slight sheen. He prefers his shirts crisp, white, and precision-tailored, with minimal accessories to keep attention on the suit itself. 

He typically completes the look with polished leather shoes and his signature slicked-back hair — an understated yet bold style statement for any formal occasion. But, in the true test of bravado, the Oscar winner — and current frontrunner for The Brutalist — can and will change up his look to keep audiences guessing. 

A stylish tux

Adrien Brody at the 25th amfAR Gala Cannes event at the Hotel du Cap, Antibes.
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

There is no question that Adrien Brody knows his way around a classic tuxedo, and he has mastered the look on many a red carpet, but he is also adept at changing gears every now and then. True fashion aficionados understand that one way to keep the excitement high is to switch things up when least expected. Brody did just that when he attended the 2024 Met Gala sporting platinum blonde hair — a look that no one saw coming. In a double-breasted black suit with a glittering, bird-shaped brooch attached, the normally dark-haired thespian maintained a clean-cut look with a trimmed beard that matched his natural color. Was it an unexpected look? Yes. Was it a win for the dapper gentleman?

Again, yes!

Brody can change it up

Adrien Brody at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Just when the world at large seems to have pigeon-holed Brody, he can transform his look from sleek and refined to curly tresses as the backdrop to a suit sans tie that sets a distinctive tone. The Brody aesthetic also veers toward menswear labels that know their way around a well-tailored suit — like the 2024 Gotham Awards, where he selected an all-Black Louis Vuitton suit but with a three-quarter length coat and embellished it with a Damier sequined collar that was a subtle yet well-executed touch. 

Accessories make the outfit

Adrien Brody at the World premiere of 'The A-Team' held at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, USA on June 3, 2010.
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Brody loves a nice accessory or two to add a layered effect to his look, and he has been known to throw on a hat to pair with dress slacks and a fitted vest for the red carpet.  On another occasion, he sported a military-styled jacket featuring a folded-over lapel, black button-down shirt, and precision-tailored, straight-leg pants for an understated yet dapper approach. Complete with black shiny lace-ups, Brody’s look could be described as minimalist, yet packed a serious sartorial punch. 

Answering the London call

Adrien Brody attends 'The Brutalist' premiere
Adrien Brody attends ‘The Brutalist’ premiere OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES / Shutterstock

After appearing in long black, military-styled overcoats for a couple of red carpet appearances in support of his Oscar-nominated film, The Brutalist, Brody embraced the winter season in an oversized Ferragamo Shetland wool coat. He paired the olive jacket with a matching olive shirt and tailored pants from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection, effectively pulling off an impressive monochromatic look. Paired with black leather boots, the actor proved he has the style chops to pull off a runway look with ease. 

Leveling up in every lane

Adrien Brody at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025 in Palm Springs, CA
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Adrien Brody’s red carpet style is a perfect combination of elegance, daring style choices, and expert tailoring. Whether he opts for the classic black tuxedo or ventures outside the traditional in oversized looks or even vibrant color, Brody has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that menswear never has to be boring or predictable. Attacking every red carpet as he does his amazing work on the silver screen, Brody has inspired a legion of men to infuse their own unique personalities into their wardrobes to create a look of distinction. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Author
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
