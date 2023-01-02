These are the best coats you can buy in 2023 to stay warm and stylish

Whether you are in the frozen north of Canada or the mild winters of Miami, coats are a part of life and a necessity to keep yourself from freezing. Of course, there are hundreds of choices spanning dozens of styles to choose from, so we've taken the guesswork out for you.

Here is our round-up of this year's best coats for you to upgrade your wardrobe and stay warm.

Savage Gentleman Ketchum

With a name like Savage Gentleman, you can be sure that this company knows and understands what it means to be a man. And with their Hemmingway line of garments, they reach all the way back to some of the most stylish looks. The Ketchum jacket is named after the town in Idaho where Hemingway spent much of his time, and the leather patch on the shoulder harkens back to British hunting coats. Making this the most stylish and masculine coat you will pick up this year.

Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

With its waterproof waxed canvas outer and warm flannel lining, this jacket will last you for years, maybe decades, if you take care of it. Not only is it fetching and modeled after the hunting jackets of the past, but its warmth is unparalleled.

Triple F.A.T. Goose Logan

The Triple F.A.T. Goose Logan jacket is one of the best options on our winter coat roundup because it’s lightweight yet packs a heavy punch regarding heat retention. The Logan down jacket is durable and daring and has a hydrophobic outer shell, form-fitting hood, and grosgrain neck highlights.

Gloverall Monty Duffle Coat

What better way to stay warm this year than wearing a classic British staple named after a war hero? The Montgomery isn't just a beautiful piece with traditional wooden toggles and comes in various colors, but it also carries the name of the iconic wartime commander, Field Marshal Montgomery.

Lee 101 Denim Rider Jacket

Originally introduced in 1948, this American classic can give you the same vibes as James Dean when paired with light T-shirts and chinos. Using legendary, quality fabrics out of the Japanese Kuabo Mill, the 101 elevates any coat collection immediately with timeless style.

Thursday Boots Racer Jacket

What better place to grab your next leather jacket than from the same place you grab your favorite leather boots? While Thursday Boots is a relative newcomer to the rugged boots scene, they have become known for quality and style. Not only are the leather coats the same level of both, but they match perfectly as a set.

Coffmen Brown Suede A2 Bomber Jacket

No chain mass production lends itself to the inclusion of exquisite detail. The Jacket Maker makes each coat by hand, and the moment you don this gorgeous goatskin coat with a suede finish, you'll never want to be in warm weather again. How much does it cost to move to Iceland?

Cold weather isn't our favorite, but that doesn't mean you can't find lovely silver linings along the way as you jump from Halloween to Opening Day of the baseball season. If you want to elevate your coat wardrobe or find a gift for another guy in your life, these are the best in the coat world.

