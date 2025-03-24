How to remove coffee stains from clothes on those unfortunate mornings

Table of Contents Table of Contents How coffee stains work How to remove coffee stains from clothes Removing dried coffee stains

For everyday coffee drinkers, it’s almost inevitable you’ll spill your coffee at one point or another. Even with the best spill-proof travel coffee mugs on hand, accidents happen. What’s worse is that I always seem to spill coffee on my clothes when I’m in a hurry and don’t have time to change into a new outfit. It’s even more unfortunate when you spill your coffee on an item of clothing you love.

Before you panic, however, not all clothes are wholly ruined once they come in contact with coffee. Knowing how to remove coffee stains from clothes allows you to act quickly and get the best chance of saving your favorite item of clothing. Though I hope never to spill my coffee again, I prefer to be realistic and keep these methods in my back pocket.

How coffee stains work

All coffee lovers would agree that there’s no worse way to start your morning than spilling coffee on your clothing. Gentleman’s Gazette expert Professor Preston Schlueter explains that understanding the science behind coffee stains can help you better understand the best ways to remove them.

He shared: “Most coffee beans are naturally green with their iconic dark brown color coming from the carmelization of sugars as the coffee beans are roasted. These sugars are water soluble, so they would wash right out if not for the presence of natural tannins in coffee.” Tannins are the same biomolecules found in wine, which adhere strongly to other molecules, causing staining. Herein lies the problem.

The levels of tannins in your cup of coffee can vary, depending on where the beans were grown and the type of roast. Given this, no two cups of coffee will stain your clothing the same. Schlueter said, “Some coffee beans are harder to remove than others. However, all coffee stains can be tackled with the right methods.” This is good.

How to remove coffee stains from clothes

You can take several approaches when attempting to remove coffee stains from clothes. Some methods include using a commercial stain remover product, whereas others use household or more natural ingredients. The choice of which to use is entirely personal, as some methods may work better than others for specific types of garment fabrics. Garments made of varying fabrics will absorb stains differently.

Regardless of the kind of fabric, acting quickly can make a huge difference. Please don’t wait for your coffee stain to dry on your clothes; it will make the process exceptionally more difficult. A new stain that hasn’t set in yet is easier to work with.

Using a stain remover

The easiest way to treat cotton or linen is to use a laundry stain remover, such as OxiClean Stain Remover Spray or Carbona Stain Devils. For this reason, I always keep some form of a spray stain remover on every level of my home. These products work well on cotton and linen clothing if you act quickly. For this method:

Blot off as much excess coffee as possible with a dry cloth or paper towel. Spray stain remover directly on the coffee stain. Wash the garment right away.

Vinegar method

Vinegar is one of the most versatile natural household cleaners. I am always amazed when I learn a new way to use it. When mixed with water, white vinegar can remove coffee stains from clothing. Here’s how to try this natural method:

Mix one part white vinegar with two parts of cold water. Apply the mixture directly to the stain with a clean cloth and gently blot. Wash clothing as usual. Vinegar can be applied directly to minor stains, but it’s best to dilute it with water for larger stains.

Liquid hand soap or dish soap

If you’re out at work, access to a commercial stain remover or the vinegar method may not be possible. In these scenarios, Professor Preston Schlueter recommends tackling a coffee stain with liquid hand soap or dish soap. For this method, use a gentle cleanser like Dawn to treat the coffee stain as soon as possible.

Wet the stained area and apply a drop of cleanser. Work the cleanser into the fabric using the fabric itself or a clean towel. Flush the stain from the back of it with cool water and repeat this process a few times. If this method isn’t working, this can be used as a temporary pre-treatment, followed by another method once you’re home and have access to laundry detergent or stain removers.

Removing dried coffee stains

Though removing coffee stains from clothes immediately is best, sometimes this isn’t possible. Perhaps you were at work when you spilled your coffee or didn’t notice a stain until after it had dried. It’s more challenging to remove these stains, yet it is impossible. For older coffee stains, you’ll want to do a soaking treatment to tackle dried coffee stains. Allow your stained item of clothing to sit for an hour in a mixture of water and white vinegar, as the process can take longer for the stain to lift.