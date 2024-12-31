 Skip to main content
Elevate your NYE style with these expert-approved tips from Perry Ellis

Take advice from one of the best in the business to rock your NYE party

By
Perry Ellis overcoat with sunglasses
Perry Ellis

The new year is right around the corner, which means you’re likely stressing about what to wear to your event. The truth is that many people go to these NYE parties without realizing there is an etiquette. Some of them are come-as-you-are, and you can get away with wearing your sweater and jeans while drinking in the New Year. Others are more elevated, and you should be leveling up to toast the departing year with a little more of The Great Gatsby and a little less of Of Mice and Men.

I know it can be a bit stressful, so The Manual reached out to Michael Millie, the creative director of Perry Ellis to get his insight on how to dress for a New Year’s Eve event. Here’s what advice he has for anyone wanting to level up to Perry Ellis New Year’s Eve outfits.

Why is dressing for a New Year’s Eve party different than any other event?

Perry Ellis light suit and tie
Perry Ellis

Why is New Year’s different than the rest of the year? We go to parties and events all year round, especially during the holidays. As a matter of fact, this event is often the last of the season, so why do we feel we need this to be more of a cocktail attire look as opposed to anything else? Millie believes it is specifically a holiday for elevation.

“New Year’s Eve is a holiday where you can elevate your outfit. You can step out of your comfort zone with a statement jacket. Or keep it elegant with a classic tuxedo jacket. Remember, tuxedo jackets can be worn with more casual items to make you look less stuffy. With versatility like that, it’s great to shop where there is a selection of everything from smartly tailored suits to elevated casual looks that are perfect no matter how you choose to ring in the new year. But remember, if you’re going to make a statement, make sure it fits well. A relatively inexpensive trip for a simple alteration will make you look like a million bucks on the big night.”

How do we avoid trying too hard?

Perry Ellis suit and tie
Perry Ellis

We have all known that guy, or maybe we were that guy at some point, who looks like they are screaming for attention. They want to be the center of everything and get a rise out of the people around them. Most of the time, that sentiment brings with it a garish look that is more flamboyant than stylish. But there is a trick to standing out without sticking out.

“You’ll know the moment you try something on. Does it make you feel cooler, more confident? Then you’re not trying too hard. It’s all about choosing comfortable pieces that elevate a look without making you feel like you are too far out of your comfort zone. When you are comfortable in the clothes you are wearing, you are going to wear them effortlessly, and that will automatically translate to your mood and presence in any room. And remember, you don’t have to wear a tie. You can even wear a tuxedo with one of our solid black tech-knit sweaters and look effortless.”

Does NYE have a color palette?

Perry Ellis overcoat
Perry Ellis

Red and green are perfect for your Christmas holiday looks. Orange and brown have Thanksgiving written all over them. And Halloween brings black and orange to every corner of the decoration stores. Even Valentine’s Day and Easter have color palettes attributed to them, but what about New Year’s? The truth is, there is a freedom to dressing for a New Year’s event because it is your time to embrace your favorite statement color. It’s a chance to stand out and be seen. Or, it offers you an opportunity to double down on your love for dark and elegant.

“Sure, bold statements in a holiday color palette will always be easier for the other people at the party to understand. But I say go with whatever color you know works with your skin tone. If you feel confident, you will look confident. And when in doubt, black works for everyone.”

What are the NYE go-to items?

Perry Ellis tan DB suit
Perry Ellis

Here it is, the chance to get some ideas to really stand out on New Year’s Eve. We all are likely not heading to a dress-up party, but some of us are looking forward to the opportunity to show up at the end of the year. Whether you are dressing up or down, here are some suggestions from Millie from Perry Ellis to get you looking your best.

“For those more upscale parties, I’d definitely recommend a peak lapel jacket like our gingham peak lapel sport coat or, if you’re taller, one of our black double-breasted suits. Also, a velvet dinner jacket is a great option. If you’re planning for a more casual affair, our plaid print shirt works perfectly. Or a nice sweater such as our ribbed mock neck quarter zip sweater is great as well.”

The velvet dinner jacket

Perry Ellis Velvet sport coat
Perry Ellis

Probably the most versatile of the looks you can grab this year will be the velvet dinner jacket. Put this on with tuxedo pants and a bow tie, and you can live up to the black tie look. Dress it down with jeans, and you can be the laid-back style guru people look to for advice.

Perry Ellis velvet sport coat

The double-breasted suit

Perry Ellis DB suit
Perry Ellis

For the guy who wants to be elevated and look elegant while he toasts to the new and upcoming months, the double-breasted suit allows you to add style and sophistication to your NYE look.

Perry Ellis double-breasted suit

The gingham peak lapel sport coat

Perry Ellis sport coat
Perry Ellis

For the guy who wants to stand out from the crowd of semi-dressed people but doesn’t want to overdo it, this is the choice for you.

Perry Ellis gingham peak lapel sport coat

The quarter-zip sweater

Perry Ellis Quarter-Zip
Perry Ellis

This look is for the guy going to a casual party but still wants to look elevated. Layer it over a tee or a button-up, depending on the image you want to go for.

Perry Ellis quarter-zip sweater

The button-up

Perry Ellis Button Up
Perry Ellis

You have had a long holiday season and an even longer year. Kick back, roll up your sleeves, and find some relaxation in the laid-back look of a button-up. If you want to elevate it or if it is likely you get cold, bring the above quarter-zip and layer it.

Perry Ellis button-up

