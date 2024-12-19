Industry veteran Corey Maynard wants to connect with NCAA fans with new brand

One of the most thrilling experiences for a sports fan is stepping out of the car and seeing the stadium in the distance. You can hear the sounds of the band playing the fight song and the most dedicated tailgaters blasting their music. You can smell the hot dogs and burgers. Your favorite Saturday traditions are kicking off (pun intended). That is unless there is a downpour or a drop in the temperature. The game doesn’t stop for weather, and neither can you. That is why industry veteran Corey Maynard (YETI, Gerber) dedicated his expertise to bringing a new gear brand for the most passionate sports fans, BCKR.

“Sports fans are exposed to extreme elements—scorching heat, downpours, bone-chilling cold—for hours on end, but fan gear hasn’t been built for those conditions,” said Maynard. “It’s time to retire the disposable plastic ponchos. We believe you should be able to support your team while staying safe and comfortable on game day and every day.”

Recommended Videos

It’s about connecting with the most passionate fans

While the products are attractive, with jackets and coats sporting the team colors of your favorite universities, there is a deeper drive Maynard brings to the project. One that sees him offering high-end quality while providing stylish options.

“A focus on needs of users above all else,” Maynard says. “While most companies start with price and profit in mind, we focused on building the best version of something to create incredible products that are built to last. This approach may cost more, but those who value the quality will appreciate it. Beyond the product, it’s about connecting with the most passionate members of your community and finding ways to contribute to the community. At BCKR, we’re contributing a portion of our sales to support groups that support the students and athletes at our partner schools, with each school selecting where those funds should go. We value the depth of our relationships within our fan communities over anything else.

BCKR