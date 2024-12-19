 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Industry veteran Corey Maynard wants to connect with NCAA fans with new brand

Look good and feel good with BCKR

By
BCKR banner
BCKR

One of the most thrilling experiences for a sports fan is stepping out of the car and seeing the stadium in the distance. You can hear the sounds of the band playing the fight song and the most dedicated tailgaters blasting their music. You can smell the hot dogs and burgers. Your favorite Saturday traditions are kicking off (pun intended). That is unless there is a downpour or a drop in the temperature. The game doesn’t stop for weather, and neither can you. That is why industry veteran Corey Maynard (YETI, Gerber) dedicated his expertise to bringing a new gear brand for the most passionate sports fans, BCKR.

“Sports fans are exposed to extreme elements—scorching heat, downpours, bone-chilling cold—for hours on end, but fan gear hasn’t been built for those conditions,” said Maynard. “It’s time to retire the disposable plastic ponchos. We believe you should be able to support your team while staying safe and comfortable on game day and every day.”

Recommended Videos

It’s about connecting with the most passionate fans

BCKR stacked men's line
BCKR

While the products are attractive, with jackets and coats sporting the team colors of your favorite universities, there is a deeper drive Maynard brings to the project. One that sees him offering high-end quality while providing stylish options.

“A focus on needs of users above all else,” Maynard says. “While most companies start with price and profit in mind, we focused on building the best version of something to create incredible products that are built to last. This approach may cost more, but those who value the quality will appreciate it. Beyond the product, it’s about connecting with the most passionate members of your community and finding ways to contribute to the community. At BCKR, we’re contributing a portion of our sales to support groups that support the students and athletes at our partner schools, with each school selecting where those funds should go. We value the depth of our relationships within our fan communities over anything else.

BCKR

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Buck Mason masters outerwear in Winter in Hollywood Collection
Get the perfect coats for Southern California
Buck Mason Donegal Tweed Balmacaan

The bright lights of Hollywood radiate the kind of heat that draws people from all over the world. When the sun is shining high in the sky, there is a summer beach vibe that attracts virtually everyone at some point in their lives. People flock to the left coast, hoping to explore the beaches and sunny weather. That doesn't mean it is always surf weather in California; they also have some winter weather that, while not as cold and snowy as the rest of the country, can be a bit nippy and windy. From the deserts to the ocean, a good coat and layering is needed. That is where Buck Mason comes in. The Buck Mason Winter in Hollywood Collection puts together everything you need to survive the unexpected cold in the City of Angels and the desert.
Coats for the stars

When choosing the right outerwear for California winter, where you are in the Southern California region is the deciding factor. If you are out in the Inland Empire, the classic UN Deck Jacket with the shearling collar is the perfect protection from the cold desert winds. If you are killing it in the Orange County area, they find the ideal balance of warmth and layering with the Felted Chore Coat. When the bright lights of Hollywood are begging for something a little more elevated, Buck Mason offers the Donegal Tweed Balmacaan. Buck Mason has the outerwear for your season no matter what you have going on in the slightly warmer winter weather.
Buck Mason Winter in Hollywood

Read more
Save trees by running with Nathan
Offset the emissions of your order by planting a tree
nathan plant a tree running shell

A particular breed of person wakes up before the sun rises. They stretch off their night's sleep, and they get dressed in their favorite movable clothing. Then they exit their homes and start running. They take in the sights, the smells, and the sounds of the world around them while their Fitbit tracks everything from their route to their heart rate so they can say they got a great workout and they are then much healthier. One of the aspects that makes that run so addictive is the nature surrounding them. But while we may love a good morning jog, the threes lining the trails are disappearing faster than we can replace them. That is something you can now help with, thanks to the Nathan Plant a Tree program.
A bonus to great running gear

Nathan is one of our favorite places to go when we are recommitting ourselves to regular running. Their shorts are lightweight with advanced moisture-wicking technology and a 4-way stretch. Their Stealth Jacket is so light you likely won't even remember you are wearing it, and it won't make that annoying swishing sound other jackets make. But that is what you are coming for when you shop for running gear. Nathan wants to go the extra mile, so you can choose to spend .65 cents more, and Eco drive will plant trees on your behalf. The partnership between Nathan and Ecodrive has committed to using the shipping distance to calculate how many trees would need to be planted to offset the emission created by the order. Run well. Feel great.
Nathan x Ecodrive

Read more
You can embrace this year’s ‘old is new’ trend with Olderbest
Military, work, and mid-century inspired style
Olderbest Fair Isle Sweater

This season is all about raiding your grandfather's closet for the best items from yesterday. Call it vintage chic, call it old-is-new, or call it whatever you want. We prefer Grandpa-Core. Vintage styles made popular, from loose-fitting pleated Donegal pants made popular in the early 1900s to the baggy styles of the Y2K era, are popping up all over the industry and giving all of us a fit of nostalgia. Of course, finding quality goods that fit this criteria without raiding your ancestor's closets or spending an arm and a leg is a tricky proposition. Luckily for all of us, brands are emerging into popularity that fill the void and give all of us the garments that keep us in nostalgic heaven. Olderbest is a third-party retailer that excels in bringing these brands together.
Vintage-inspired clothing with modern quality

There are three main avenues of the old-school looks that most of us like to emulate. The military styles of the past, which include garments like a Vietnam utility shirt, a WWII flight jacket, or a peacoat from Navy origins. The workwear looks feature old railway-striped jackets and selvage denim, and you could never go wrong with a good pair of coveralls. And finally, you have the vintage looks of suspenders, flat caps, cardigans, and loose-fitting pleated trousers. Olderbest brings together a collection of brands, including Bronson MFG. CO., Remains Clothing, and Time Catcher Clothing. While other people are scrounging thrift stores, second-hand shops, and smuggling old favorites from their grandpa's house, you can find your own right here.
Olderbest

Read more