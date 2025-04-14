 Skip to main content
Walton Goggins rocks Dandy Del Mar in White Lotus for an unexpected connection

The most underrated actor wearing the most underrated brand

Walton Goggins in Dandy Del Mar close up
Warner Bros

You have superstars like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and George Clooney. Up-and-comers like Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, and Glenn Powell are on the cusp of taking the reigns in the industry. Then you have the ones in their prime like Tom Holland, Timothee Chalemet, and Ryan Gosling. But, while those guys fight for the status as the number one leading man in the industry, you have stable, talented, and completely underappreciated actors like Walton Goggins, who carry shows and movies with stellar performances. He was “that one guy” for a long time when I spotted him in projects like Shanghai Noon (I can’t be the only one who loved that movie), The Bourne Identity, Straw Dogs, and Cowboys & Aliens. But then I started to take notice as he killed in films like Lincoln and Django Unchained and series like Justified and Fallout. It was then that I discovered he is the most underrated man in Hollywood. And recently, I spotted Walton Goggins in White Lotus, wearing Dandy Del Mar, who shares the title of being the most underrated in their business.

The most underrated wears the most underrated

Dandy Del Mar Brisa Linen
Dandy Del Mar

While Walton Goggins is the most underrated man in Hollywood, Dandy Del Mar doesn’t get nearly the credit they deserve in the industry. Not only do they provide the best resort wear you can find on the market, with a stylish vintage look that screams sophistication, but they are also being noticed by more and more people in Hollywood. Leo Woodall wore DDM in Season 2 of White Lotus. And Garrett Hedlund, Dwayne Johnson, and Jake Gyllenhall have all been seen wearing the brand on their social media. While the general public has yet to catch on to the level they should have, Hollywood stylists are doing their best to get Dandy Del Mar the flowers they deserve.

April Showers don’t bother Jack Victor with their new Elements capsule
Rain rain go away doesn't work as well as these rain jackets
Jack Victor Field Jacket

Nursery rhymes may make you feel better on occasion, but "April showers bring May flowers" only works if you actually make it to May to enjoy the blooms. Depending on where you live, you could be in danger of washing away if you don't protect yourself from the occasional downpour. The Jack Victor Elements Capsule is setting up to be one of the most important of the year as it brings the best rain jackets on the market all in one place for you to pick up whatever your style aesthetic may be. Of course, that means there are inevitably going to be a handful of options to choose from, but the collection from Jack Victor is the complete set.
Stay dry AND stylish

For us, the building of a collection starts from the top down. That means we will look at the more elevated options that will create the perfect dressed-up looks protected from the rain. The oatmeal topcoat is the perfect versatile option to go over your suits and office wear. Then, the Herrington Jacket in pure cashmere creates the best smart casual look out there. The next step is to pick up your streetwear or more casual looks, and the best-selling Navy Bomber Jacket is the headliner for the whole collection. The perfect jacket for every day when you leave the office to live your life. They also offer a suede hooded vest that is the pinnacle of street style. Finally, the in-between styles focus on functionality, leaving the raincoats and the field jackets for those times when you need something to get you through the worst weather of the season.

Alex Crane welcomes spring with new colors for the best-seller
Their best-selling bay sweater is now available in springtime colors
Alex Crane sweater on the couch

Building the right transition wardrobe is all about versatility. Finding ways to make lighter layers work for you by layering up. When you master layering, spring and fall will be more fun and more comfortable, and you can experiment with combining colors, textures, and fabrics. While layering up for the unpredictable rain, winds, and second winters that rudely horn in on the beginning of baseball season, a good sweater is vital for that goal. The Alex Crane Bay Sweater is one of their best sellers every year, and there is a handful of reasons why. The 100% organic cotton is light enough to serve as a layering piece and warm enough to keep you guarded against the unpredictable weather changes.
Understated elegance for spring style

Why use organic cotton? Because it is grown without fertilizers or pesticides and uses 70% less water than conventional cotton. Alex Crane grows their organic cotton in northern India, in the state of Punjab. Cotton is naturally soft, durable, and breathable. Only 1% of global cotton production is organic, so AC looks to help increase that percentage. These Bay Sweaters are made in Romania, in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains, meaning they can source the cotton straight from the sources all over Europe. Now that you have chosen the best cotton sweater for this season, you can style it with a henley or a button-down underneath or a great textured overshirt or jacket over the top of it. The bone, pine, and king colorways are the perfect way to stand out for the current season.

The Hudson is Bonobos’ big hit for the spring
Between the sweater polo and the cabana polo, spring belongs to Bonobos
Bonobos Hudson Cabana blue

One of my favorite times of the year is when I get to break out the polos for a new season. I am ecstatic to pack away my favorite coats and start utilizing my transition wardrobe as the springtime weather starts to roll in. However, spring isn't an exact science (one look at the weather report and you know what I am talking about). You know you can face those days when it is beautiful enough, like one moment for a polo, and then the wind picks up, and you need something a bit heavier. That is why one of my favorite pieces for the spring transition wardrobe is the sweater polo. The Bonobos Sweater Polo is one of the hits of this spring thanks to their two different versions, the polo and the cabana. The difference is simply the buttons, but they give completely different feels for different people, making them the perfect shirt for the spring.
More than just solids

When looking for a great polo, versatility and variety are the two things that typically get lost. Sure, you can go with the solid polo look, reminiscent of Daniel Craig's James Bond in Casino Royale. Or you can get a little more creative and put some personality behind it. That is one of the things that makes these two sweater knit short-sleeve options so attractive, you can do more than the solid look. You can go with a seventies look with the ribbed sweater polo or the resort look of The White Lotus with the floral cabana option. Either way, Bonobos is owning the spring shirt look with the Hudson.

