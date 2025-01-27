 Skip to main content
Dandy Del Mar is sick of the winter and drops their SS25 collection

New looks for 2025 and old favorites for a new season

By
Dandy Del Mar Santos Shirt
Dandy Del Mar

Winter is some of the harshest times of the year. There are extreme temperatures, sure, but more that can really take your mood down. With the extreme temperatures of the summer, at least you still have the sunlight and the blossoming plant life to make all the sweltering heat worth it. In the unbearably cold of the winter, you also have to deal with the shorter days and the lack of sunlight. Not to mention, everything seems to be dead. Dandy Del Mar seems sick of it, as they are stepping out to drop their new collection. If you are sick of the cold weather and want some hope for the future, the Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 collection is something bright to look forward to. As a resort wear company, they excel at spring and summer wear, and we are excited about what they have going on. Even if we’re not sure we’re ready to store our winter clothing, we look forward to the linen and swim sets in a few months.

New looks and old favorites

Dandy Del Mar Denim weave
Dandy Del Mar

The items that stand out to us in the new collection are the Santos Shirt in Tierra Weave and the Corsica Corduroy Short in Argento. The seersucker shirt utilizes deep green and other neutral tones, which will be perfect to go along with the dark brown corduroy shorts. Not only will the colors play well, but the textures give the entire look a great depth.

But it isn’t just the new items that have us excited. The return of the Sebastian Knit Polo and its matching Stirata Short both in Onyx are going to be your best friend no matter where you’re headed this summer. And, of course, if you happen to need something for Valentine’s Day, the Brisa Linen set is back with a new Dawn color, a soft and attractive pink.

Dandy Del Mar SS25

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
