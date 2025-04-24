 Skip to main content
Sergio Tacchini taps into its tennis roots for SS25

Channeling the tennis beginnings and the polo origin

Sergio Tacchini tee
Sergio Tacchini

Athletes who make a mark on their sport almost always go on to create something off the court as well. After they leave a lasting legacy within their respective athletic venture, they look to have the same effect on culture. The most popular example is Michael Jordan and his Air Jordan shoe line. While he is the greatest basketball player of all time (no disrespect to Kobe or LeBron), his shoes have changed the world in so many ways that it’s hard to quantify. But before MJ, you had Sergio Tacchini. While he was a legendary tennis star, he made a lasting impact on culture when he launched his self-titled brand. It started on the court and was worn by dozens of tennis legends from the 1970s to the 1990s, but it was also adopted by the British subculture “The Casuals” and hip-hop artists like LL Cool J and Nas. Since then, it went through some hard times before being acquired in 2019 and relaunched. The Sergio Tacchini SS25 drop heads back to its tennis roots, reminding everyone where it came from.

Tennis and the polo

Sergio Tacchini Polo
Sergio Tacchini

The invention of the polo is primarily attributed to French tennis player René Lacoste. When he needed a substitute for the stiff and uncomfortable long-sleeved shirts of the time, the polo shirt was his result. It became a staple in every man’s wardrobe and remains a staple on the tennis court to this day. Sergio Tacchini lived on that shirt and still does it better than most. The new collection looks back at its roots and offers a polo shirt that can be worn on and off the court. The Air Jordans of the polo, if you will.

