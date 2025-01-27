Taylor Stitch proves that Made in America is still popular

Many clothing brands make a decision at some point during the scale-up phase to ship manufacturing jobs overseas in an effort to increase their profits. That, in turn, increases the value of their stocks, and the growth just skyrockets from there. However, that means jobs go away and, in a lot of ways, means the quality suffers a little. That is why garments that are made in America just feel different. They feel stronger and more durable and let you take a feeling of pride in what you wear. That is why Taylor Stitch put together a collection of items Made in America that embody the spirit of home while making you look and feel great. But before you run over to the site and grab up all you can, you need to know one thing about the Taylor Stitch Made in America collection.

Items are flying off the shelves

The three most significant and most popular items in the collection are a collaboration with San Francisco legend Golden Bear Sportswear, the Golden Bear Snap Bomber, which balances vintage curb appeal with heirloom quality construction to earn its place as the go-to statement piece in your wardrobe. While it still has limited sizes available, the the Camp Pant in Rigid Indigo Sashiko and Mill Shirt Jacket in Rigid Indigo Sashiko are completely sold out. What does that tell us? Other than Taylor Stitch makes excellent quality homemade products, the people love them. We will keep our eye on those in hopes that they come back. Partly for you and partly because we want to get our hands on them as well.

Taylor Stitch