Ministry of Supply brings a heated coat straight from Q Branch

Ministry of Supply is a company that excels at functional fashion. They pride themselves in creating products that are just as comfortable, versatile, and durable as they are stylish. Stretch fabrics, wrinkle-free, and stain-resistant garments make it easy for you to look great and not have to be careful about what you wear. They are some of the best in the game at allowing you to be carefree without being careless. Named after the department in the Ministry of Defense that supplies James Bond with his legendary gadgets, Ministry of Supply is passionate about keeping you moving. This season, they found the perfect way to keep you warm with a gadget good enough for 007 himself. The Ministry of Supply Mercury Heated Town Coat is the elevation your coat wardrobe needs.

Gadgetry suitable for James Bond

The Melton coat is an iconic addition to any coat wardrobe, but it has some problems: 1 – it is light for the winter weather, so there are only a few months you can wear it. 2 – it has high dry cleaning costs due to the wool. The Ministry of Supply Mercury Heated Town Coat solves both of those issues as the wool is machine washable, and it offers a flexible and feather-light carbon nanotube panel that provides three levels of instantaneous, adjustable heat – plug in a USB-C battery, hit the power button and get back to your day.

Specs 19% Wool, 52% Polyester, 13% Cotton, 12% Nylon, 4% Viscose The carbon nanotube heated back panel provides 10 watts of even heat without added bulk Three adjustable power levels (cycled with interior Power button): Low (Blue): 38°C/ 100°F, Medium (Orange): 45°C/ 113°F and High (Red): 50°C / 122°F Designed for comfortable wear from 32°F/0°C (unpowered) // 20°F/-7°C (with heat), up to 60°F/16°C 1.5 hours runtime at full power, 3 Hours with low power with 3000mAH battery (not included) 2 full-hand pockets 2 zippered interior chest pockets (battery cable in wearer’s left pocket) Front zip entry with snap-secured covered placket IPX7 (1m) rated waterproof electronics are washing machine safe (remove the battery before cleaning)

Ministry of Supply Mercury Heated Town Coat