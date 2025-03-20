 Skip to main content
The Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue brings '80s nostalgia to life

By
Timex has been focusing on a campaign—digital edge, vintage soul—that reimagines vintage watches in the present time and still preserves retro features. Its latest offering, the Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue, is, not surprisingly, based on a retro ’80s watch.

While the digital display sits below the 12 o’clock denotation, the analog dial occupies the lower half. Timex offers this watch in two options: stainless steel and gold. Both have a minimalistic and retro look, which is accentuated by the polished casing.

The two hues were quite popular in the ‘80s and were featured on the Viscount watch and Marlin Calendar models. The stainless steel option is paired with a black dial, which creates a contrast between the metallic luster and the darker hues, making it suitable for different environments. The gold option has a gold dial and bracelet for a monochromatic look.

Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue
Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue Timex / Timex

Apart from the vintage design, this watch comes with modern functionalities such as a date function, a time zone tracker, and an alarm to keep up with the changing times. Thanks to the stopwatch features and the two pusher buttons, this Timex timepiece makes it easier to track time. The good thing about this watch is that it comes with an adjustable bracelet ideal for different wrist sizes. The stainless steel option retails at $179, while the gold option costs $189.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
