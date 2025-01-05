 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new Ultra-Chron Carbon: Longines breathes life into a watch from the ’60s

A model that merges two worlds, the Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon

By
Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon
Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon Longines / Longines

Longines has joined the list of brands with elegant carbon watches, thanks to the new Ultra-Chron Carbon chronograph. It’s built on a model that goes way back to the ‘60s, almost 50 years ago. Think of this new watch as a bridge between the past and the present world, backed by a rich story that adds some character.

In 1966, the brand unveiled one of the most accurate watches of that time, which was powered by a high-frequency movement, capable of offering 36,000 vibrations an hour—an impressive functionality that put Longines ahead of the game.

Recommended Videos

Two years later, in 1968, the organization developed a diver’s watch, with the same functionalities as the 1966 watch model, popularly known as the Ultra-Chron Diver. It spread like world fire—everyone wanted a piece. While the timepiece was quite popular, Longines did not work on the watch for decades.

In 2022, the brand relaunched the modern version of the Ultra-Chron Diver with more advanced features. A new caliber powers it, the L.836.6—a tested and certified movement.

Related

The brand has now revamped the watch and launched the carbon variant.

Unlike other watches, this new Ultra-Chron timepiece comes with a special type of carbon used in aerospace due to its high-performing traits. It’s worth noting that this material boosts the durability of the watch and makes it much stronger than models from previous generations.

Apart from that, the watch is also characterized by an interesting carbon-like allure, highlighted by black grooves and grey lines. The new watch is priced at $4,900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Seiko expands the Presage Japanese Zen Garden collection with two new watches
Check out the two new Seiko Presage Japanese Zen watches
Japanese Zen Garden Fern-green variant

Seiko has always designed innovative timepieces that tap into different aspects of nature. Recently, it launched two new models that draw inspiration from elements found in Japanese gardens. This collection is centered around an ancient Japanese garden style made up of small trees, rocks, and white sand. In Japanese culture, this kind of garden style is known as Karesansui.

Seiko SSA464J1 Seiko / Seiko

Read more
Serica gets out of the box with its new dress watch, ‘Parade’ ref. 1174
Just like an ancient stadium, the new Serica watch is a symbol of celebration.
Reference 1174 'Parade'

Shaped watches have been having a bit of a moment, and watch brand Serica is getting in on the trend with its new dress watch. The brand recently introduced a timepiece with a design that caught everyone's attention due to its creative shape: their new "Parade" ref. 1174.

While the watch has a minimalistic design, Serica was quite innovative with the casing and dial. According to the brand, the reference 1174 ‘Parade’ watch has a unique stadium shape that’s quite old and ancient, but has never been featured on any timepiece before.

Read more
Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic: A watch made from recycled tennis gear
You'll love the new Hublot Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic
Hublot Big Bang

Popular for his outstanding performance, Novak Djokovic is a tennis athlete who’s won many tennis titles. For starters, he has the highest number of grand slam wins, which makes him a record-breaker, with 24 titles.

To put it simply, the grand slam title is always awarded to the winner of all tennis championships in a season.

Read more