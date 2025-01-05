The new Ultra-Chron Carbon: Longines breathes life into a watch from the ’60s

Longines has joined the list of brands with elegant carbon watches, thanks to the new Ultra-Chron Carbon chronograph. It’s built on a model that goes way back to the ‘60s, almost 50 years ago. Think of this new watch as a bridge between the past and the present world, backed by a rich story that adds some character.

In 1966, the brand unveiled one of the most accurate watches of that time, which was powered by a high-frequency movement, capable of offering 36,000 vibrations an hour—an impressive functionality that put Longines ahead of the game.

Recommended Videos

Two years later, in 1968, the organization developed a diver’s watch, with the same functionalities as the 1966 watch model, popularly known as the Ultra-Chron Diver. It spread like world fire—everyone wanted a piece. While the timepiece was quite popular, Longines did not work on the watch for decades.

In 2022, the brand relaunched the modern version of the Ultra-Chron Diver with more advanced features. A new caliber powers it, the L.836.6—a tested and certified movement.

The brand has now revamped the watch and launched the carbon variant.

Unlike other watches, this new Ultra-Chron timepiece comes with a special type of carbon used in aerospace due to its high-performing traits. It’s worth noting that this material boosts the durability of the watch and makes it much stronger than models from previous generations.

Apart from that, the watch is also characterized by an interesting carbon-like allure, highlighted by black grooves and grey lines. The new watch is priced at $4,900.