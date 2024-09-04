The Longines Spirit Flyback line gets some retro additions

Fans of aviation and retro watch design are in for a treat with new Longines Spirit Flyback additions that are sure to wonder fans. These brand-new additions invoke the aura of retro aviation and fuse modern details that any watch lover will enjoy. With two new additions to the aviation-inspired in this collection, collectors, and fans will have two colorways to choose from that have similar technical characteristics while invoking different aesthetics. Filled with subtle details that allude to this retro design, the Longines Spirit Flyback collection isn’t just for fans of aviation, it’s made for anyone who enjoys the mix of high-quality craftsmanship and detail-oriented design. First established in 1925 with the first model in the series, Longines continues its history of innovation with these two new pieces.

New Longines Spirit Flyback additions

Although both new models of the Longines Spirit Flyback come with the same technical characteristics, they differ in dial colorways, making them easy to fit with your everyday style. The first of the two additions comes in a vintage green dial with a matching bezel design. Along with the sporty green colorway, this model is complete with an 18-carat yellow gold crown, bezel, and pushers. The second piece is made in a pilot-inspired brown that’s sleek and nostalgic. Coming with the brown model is an 18-carat rose gold detailing on the crown, bezel, and pushers. Both models are made in a 42mm stainless steel size and have their respective matching leather straps.

Both models contain yellow or rose gold-plated Arabic numerals and hands on the dials. These markings are also coated with Super-LumiNova Old Radium for readability in low-light conditions. Both models come with two-tonal sub-counters that give users access to the watch’s flyback chronograph ability. The flyback chronograph function is powered by the L791.4, Longine’s powerful caliber with a power reserve of up to 68 hours. As a finishing touch, these new pieces come with an open caseback, allowing users to marvel at the craftsmanship that goes into the mechanics. Along the caseback, fans can view the iconic ‘LONGINES FLYBACK” mark engraved. This simple touch gives a customized and refined feel to the timepiece.

Where to grab a Longines Spirit Flyback watch

Fans of these uniquely stunning pieces can grab their own via the Longines site and boutiques. The starting price for these watches is $6,500, an increase in their typical offerings that dictates the added value of these one-of-a-kind pieces. Users will also have the opportunity to personalize their watches by swapping out their straps for one that feels most like them. The interchangeable strap is an added cost but is well worth the functionality of being able to customize the watch’s look and feel to best suit users’ needs. The Longines Spirit Flyback has earned a spot in any collector’s lineup with a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern features.