 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Longines Spirit Flyback line gets some retro additions

By
Longines graphic cover
Longines / Longines

Fans of aviation and retro watch design are in for a treat with new Longines Spirit Flyback additions that are sure to wonder fans. These brand-new additions invoke the aura of retro aviation and fuse modern details that any watch lover will enjoy. With two new additions to the aviation-inspired in this collection, collectors, and fans will have two colorways to choose from that have similar technical characteristics while invoking different aesthetics. Filled with subtle details that allude to this retro design, the Longines Spirit Flyback collection isn’t just for fans of aviation, it’s made for anyone who enjoys the mix of high-quality craftsmanship and detail-oriented design. First established in 1925 with the first model in the series, Longines continues its history of innovation with these two new pieces. 

New Longines Spirit Flyback additions

Longines Flyback Spirit brown dial watch
Longines / Longines

Although both new models of the Longines Spirit Flyback come with the same technical characteristics, they differ in dial colorways, making them easy to fit with your everyday style. The first of the two additions comes in a vintage green dial with a matching bezel design. Along with the sporty green colorway, this model is complete with an 18-carat yellow gold crown, bezel, and pushers. The second piece is made in a pilot-inspired brown that’s sleek and nostalgic. Coming with the brown model is an 18-carat rose gold detailing on the crown, bezel, and pushers. Both models are made in a 42mm stainless steel size and have their respective matching leather straps. 

Recommended Videos

Both models contain yellow or rose gold-plated Arabic numerals and hands on the dials. These markings are also coated with Super-LumiNova Old Radium for readability in low-light conditions. Both models come with two-tonal sub-counters that give users access to the watch’s flyback chronograph ability. The flyback chronograph function is powered by the L791.4, Longine’s powerful caliber with a power reserve of up to 68 hours. As a finishing touch, these new pieces come with an open caseback, allowing users to marvel at the craftsmanship that goes into the mechanics. Along the caseback, fans can view the iconic ‘LONGINES FLYBACK” mark engraved. This simple touch gives a customized and refined feel to the timepiece.

Where to grab a Longines Spirit Flyback watch

open caseback of the Longines Flyback Spirit watch
Longines / Longines

Fans of these uniquely stunning pieces can grab their own via the Longines site and boutiques. The starting price for these watches is $6,500, an increase in their typical offerings that dictates the added value of these one-of-a-kind pieces. Users will also have the opportunity to personalize their watches by swapping out their straps for one that feels most like them. The interchangeable strap is an added cost but is well worth the functionality of being able to customize the watch’s look and feel to best suit users’ needs. The Longines Spirit Flyback has earned a spot in any collector’s lineup with a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern features.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
G-Shock finally gives some attention to ‘Air’ in its Master of G series
G-Shock releases GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300, inspired by airplane cockpits
G-Shock Gravitymaster colors

G-Shock is not known as a brand that makes watches for pilots, or anything aviation-inspired; those brands are usually Longines, IWC, or even Zenith. Generally, when you think of G-Shock, you probably imagine a mud-covered man running through the forest when it's pouring rain, checking his watch as he splashes through puddles with a sweat-covered brow. However, the brand has surprised us all.

Following a brief break since the launch of the GR-B200 in August 2020, the GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 has been released this year. While G-Shock expanded the Master of G series last year, celebrating the land category with Mudman, Mudmaster, and Rangeman, we can finally take to the skies and move into the "Air" category with the newest release, screaming "up, up, and away" in the process. Not only is the GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300 a celebration of aviation, but it draws serious inspiration from supersonic jets and modern aircraft with its sleek design. As aviation itself advances, so too must pilot watches and the new GRAVITYMASTER GRB-300 exemplifies this to a T.
G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER GR-B300

Read more
The Ulysse Nardin Diver gets a camo makeover in a nod to sustainability
Ulysse Nardin adds camouflage to its Diver watches
Ulysse Nardin Diver watches

Brands have been adopting the trend of sustainability for years now, with many using eco-friendly practices in their watchmaking, which includes sourcing materials in a sustainable way, as well as using recycled materials. Ulysse Nardin has put its focus on ocean conservation, as exemplified in their Diver Net Concept Watch that was released in 2020, and incorporated recycled fishing nets. Now, the brand has updated its Diver and Diver X Skeleton with sustainable materials and a camouflage pattern.

Ulysse Nardin is certainly staying on trend by using camouflage and had already jumped on the bandwagon in 2023 with the Freak One X OPS and the Freak One OPS, which used black and khaki green as well as carbon fiber. Now, by adding military camo to the new Diver Net Ops and Diver X Skeleton Ops, they've showcased the avant-garde style they are so well known for.
Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops

Read more
Jaeger-LeCoultre updates the Polaris line with new watches you’ll love
Jaeger-LeCoultre adds to Polaris Collection
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Geographic

If you thought Jaeger-LeCoultre showed off everything in its arsenal at Watches and Wonders 2024, think again. Not long after debuting several Duomètre models, the brand has something else up its sleeve — expanding on the Polaris collection, which was first introduced in 2018 and took inspiration from its 1968 Memovox Polaris dive watch.

With summer just around the corner, we're all looking for a travel companion to accompany us on our trips. Traveling in the warmer months can mean all manner of things, from strolling the streets of Paris with a button-down and dress sneakers to mountain biking in the Alps on a rainy day in the mud; the perfect watch for traveling should be adaptable, not just for various hobbies but for sartorial purposes as well. Naturally, if you're hopping trains in Europe or driving a Jeep through the Outback, you'll want a watch that can tell you the time in multiple locations — but that's a given that any good watchmaker should keep in mind.
Jaeger-LeCoultre debuts the Polaris Geographic
Now, Jaeger-LeCoultre has debuted the Polaris Geographic and added two fresh color options to the current lineup. This new Polaris is not so cluttered, is easier to read than its past iterations, and is much sportier. It features the Caliber 939 movement, similar to the one seen in the 2020 Master Control Geographic, and comes with a 70-hour power reserve; not too shabby, right?

Read more