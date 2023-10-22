It's made with the same material as the iPhone 15 Pro

Watches for men, particularly Longines watches, have traditionally been a symbol of class and style. But what happens when a traditional design is given a contemporary makeover using titanium? Well, it’s nothing short of revolutionary. The brand new Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph now has a Grade 5 titanium casing and boasts a plethora of innovative features that are sure to enchant watch connoisseurs.

The bold and the titanium

The Longines Spirit Flyback in titanium has a hefty 42mm diameter and a thickness of 17mm (yep, you read that correctly, 17mm), much like its steel siblings. Although it’s a brave choice, the domed sapphire crystal contributes to some of this thickness, so there’s no getting around the fact that this watch is particularly heavy. But it’s in this boldness that its personality really comes through.

Recommended Videos

The dial of this timepiece boasts a sunray anthracite finish, elegantly complemented by a black ceramic bezel insert. What truly sets this watch apart is the Super-LumiNova applied on the Arabic numerals and hands, with metallic accents. The Spirit Flyback has a luminous signature that’s nothing short of impressive, and it’s the kind of watch that lights up your wrist, both figuratively and literally.

The titanium touch

The grade 5 titanium case, however, elevates the Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph to new heights. Titanium is classified into two grades in the timepiece industry: Grade 2 and Grade 5. This Longines watch is distinguished by its use of somewhat higher-quality Grade 5 titanium, an alloy containing aluminum and vanadium (6% aluminum and 4% vanadium, generally referred to as Ti 6Al-4V). This grade is well-known for its toughness and is commonly encountered in higher-end manufacturing. Lower-cost choices, on the other hand, frequently use Grade 2 titanium. The result? A watch that’s not only striking but built to last. It offers an impressive water resistance of up to 100 meters, making it a reliable companion for both everyday wear and diving adventures (even if just in your daydreams.)

The heart of the Spirit Flyback

The Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph runs on the Caliber L791.4, which has an ETA base. It offers more than just timekeeping; it boasts a flyback chronograph with a 30-minute totalizer, making it a functional choice for sports enthusiasts and aviation aficionados alike. This movement has a diameter of 30mm, providing a power reserve of 68 hours. It’s automatic, operating at a frequency of 28,800 beats per hour, with 28 jewels to ensure precision. Additionally, it’s Chronometer Certified, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of accuracy.

Our verdict

The introduction of this chronograph in titanium is a step in the right direction, despite the large case size. While it may be a 42mm watch, the 17mm thickness may seem intimidating. However, the titanium version’s lighter weight makes it more manageable for some people. Additionally, a new dial color may have given this already exquisite watch a fresh look.

The flyback chronograph, first created in the 1930s for pilots, attests to Longines’ historical prominence in the field of timekeeping. However, the flyback chronograph is a unique complication that watch enthusiasts admire because they appreciate its horological and historical significance. The Spirit Flyback treads a fine line between tradition and modernism.

The Longines Spirit Flyback in titanium is now available through authorized Longines channels. It’s priced at $5,200 with a bracelet or $4,850 with a strap.

Editors' Recommendations