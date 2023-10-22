 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph, one of our favorite Longines watches, got a titanium makeover

It's made with the same material as the iPhone 15 Pro

Sarah Veldman
By
Longines Spirit Flyback Titanium
Longines / Longines

Watches for men, particularly Longines watches, have traditionally been a symbol of class and style. But what happens when a traditional design is given a contemporary makeover using titanium? Well, it’s nothing short of revolutionary. The brand new Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph now has a Grade 5 titanium casing and boasts a plethora of innovative features that are sure to enchant watch connoisseurs.

The bold and the titanium

The Longines Spirit Flyback in titanium has a hefty 42mm diameter and a thickness of 17mm (yep, you read that correctly, 17mm), much like its steel siblings. Although it’s a brave choice, the domed sapphire crystal contributes to some of this thickness, so there’s no getting around the fact that this watch is particularly heavy. But it’s in this boldness that its personality really comes through.

Recommended Videos

The dial of this timepiece boasts a sunray anthracite finish, elegantly complemented by a black ceramic bezel insert. What truly sets this watch apart is the Super-LumiNova applied on the Arabic numerals and hands, with metallic accents. The Spirit Flyback has a luminous signature that’s nothing short of impressive, and it’s the kind of watch that lights up your wrist, both figuratively and literally.

Related

The titanium touch

The grade 5 titanium case, however, elevates the Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph to new heights. Titanium is classified into two grades in the timepiece industry: Grade 2 and Grade 5. This Longines watch is distinguished by its use of somewhat higher-quality Grade 5 titanium, an alloy containing aluminum and vanadium (6% aluminum and 4% vanadium, generally referred to as Ti 6Al-4V). This grade is well-known for its toughness and is commonly encountered in higher-end manufacturing. Lower-cost choices, on the other hand, frequently use Grade 2 titanium. The result? A watch that’s not only striking but built to last. It offers an impressive water resistance of up to 100 meters, making it a reliable companion for both everyday wear and diving adventures (even if just in your daydreams.)

The heart of the Spirit Flyback

The Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph runs on the Caliber L791.4, which has an ETA base. It offers more than just timekeeping; it boasts a flyback chronograph with a 30-minute totalizer, making it a functional choice for sports enthusiasts and aviation aficionados alike. This movement has a diameter of 30mm, providing a power reserve of 68 hours. It’s automatic, operating at a frequency of 28,800 beats per hour, with 28 jewels to ensure precision. Additionally, it’s Chronometer Certified, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of accuracy.

Longines Spirit Flyback Titanium
Longines / Longines

Our verdict

The introduction of this chronograph in titanium is a step in the right direction, despite the large case size. While it may be a 42mm watch, the 17mm thickness may seem intimidating. However, the titanium version’s lighter weight makes it more manageable for some people. Additionally, a new dial color may have given this already exquisite watch a fresh look.

The flyback chronograph, first created in the 1930s for pilots, attests to Longines’ historical prominence in the field of timekeeping. However, the flyback chronograph is a unique complication that watch enthusiasts admire because they appreciate its horological and historical significance. The Spirit Flyback treads a fine line between tradition and modernism.

The Longines Spirit Flyback in titanium is now available through authorized Longines channels. It’s priced at $5,200 with a bracelet or $4,850 with a strap.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
John Mayer, G-Shock, & Hodinkee’s collab now includes an Ed Sheeran-designed watch (with more musicians to come)
Ed Sheeran Instagram rumors confirmed
Ed Sheeran with a table full of watches

British musician Ed Sheeran is partnering with Hodinkee and Casio to release a limited version of the ever-popular G-Shock watch. The striking yellow timepiece follows on from a series of three G-Shocks designed in collaboration with Sheeran’s fellow musician, and fellow watch enthusiast, John Mayer between 2020 and 2022.

Given its styling, the watch, much like Sheeran himself, is pretty easy to spot. The “Shape of You” singer has been seen wearing it on tour, and recently gave everyone a closer view of the timepiece on Instagram, which has led to speculation amongst enthusiasts. Some fans thought he was wearing a special watch designed for the tour, while others suggested Sheeran had nabbed a yet unreleased special edition from the company. Now we know both rumors are somewhat true.

Read more
Alsta brings back one of its iconic watches for men in 3 incredible new colors
Whether you like a pop of red or something more muted, there's a watch here for you.
New Alsta Nautoscaph colors

If you thought your wrist couldn't get any more stylish, think again. Alsta, a respected brand in the world of watches since 1946, is back with a vengeance. It's a sight to behold as they bring back their legendary Nautoscaph timepiece in three stunning new colors. Prepare to be immersed in the world of luxury men's watches as we investigate Alsta's latest products, which combine classic appeal with modern performance.

Before we delve into the stunning new colors, let's take a moment to appreciate the legacy of Alsta. This company has a long history of producing watches for scuba divers, explorers, and adventurers. Their timepieces were worn by brave souls who dared to explore the ocean's depths. Alsta pays homage to its legacy with the Nautoscaph while catering to the modern man's demand for flair and functionality.
3 bold new colors
First up is the All-Red Nautoscaph, an Alsta watch that demands attention. Inspired by vintage Italian sports cars, this signature colorway is a bold statement on your wrist. In a world of monotony, this All-Red beauty is a rare and exciting addition to any watch collection. It's not just a timepiece; it's a conversation starter. And let's be honest, who wouldn't want a watch that matches the intensity of their passion?

Read more
IWC has a new limited edition pilot watch that features a tourbillon inspired by an aircraft engine
IWC limited edition Big Pilot's Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch

In the world of luxury watches, few brands command as much respect and admiration as IWC Schaffhausen. Known for their precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design, IWC watches have long been a symbol of sophistication and style for men. This year, IWC has once again raised the bar with the introduction of their latest men's watch, the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler. Inspired by the success of the Big Pilot’s Watch Edition Markus Bühler from 2008, this limited edition release takes the concept to a whole new level.
The turbine takes flight
The most striking feature of the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler is the integration of a miniature aircraft turbine into a flying minute tourbillon at the 6 o’clock position on the dial.

Markus Bühler, the Associate Director of Watch and Movement Assembly at IWC Schaffhausen and the namesake behind this timepiece, expressed his amazement at leading the development of this second edition: "When I created my Big Pilot’s Watch with a turbine as an apprentice watchmaker, I would never have imagined I would lead the development of a second edition 15 years later – let alone that I would be responsible for all assembly processes at IWC."
The challenge of precision
Integrating a turbine into a tourbillon was no small feat. In a tourbillon, the balance and escapement are housed in a small cage that rotates once per minute. The turbine, machined from a lightweight titanium alloy, had to be meticulously crafted. Each of the twelve minuscule blades was polished by hand to ensure precision and aesthetic perfection. This turbine serves a dual purpose, acting as the upper part of the tourbillon cage, replacing the regulator. This ingenious design allows the watchmaker to adjust the zero crossing of the balance by turning the turbine.

Read more