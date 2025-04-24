 Skip to main content
Nomos adds color to Metro line for Ace Jewelers’ 50th

Two new Nomos watches with striking dial colors

Ace x Nomos Glashuette
Dating back to the early ‘90s, German watch brand Nomos Glashutte has dominated the industry with stylish timepieces. It is now collaborating with Ace Jewelers to mark a special milestone in the boutique’s journey—its 50th anniversary. The latest additions, the Metro Neomatik and Metro Neomatik 39, are based on the Metro line and are cleverly designed to breathe some life into the collection. Think of it as a splash of color that makes everything look more interesting.

To make the collection more lively, the brand opted for contemporary color shades—orange and yellow. Each model features a subdial above 6 o’clock that’s highlighted by a different shade, which complements the dial. While the orange version has a yellow subdial, the yellow variant comes with an orange sundial, two warm colors that blend perfectly. The Metro line consists of three watch models with white and blue dials—the new orange dials add a touch of spice to the collection.

Even though the hue is a small detail that might be easily overlooked, it’s a stylish statement that takes the aesthetics to the next level and makes the front face look more welcoming. Like other models from previous generations, these two models are available in two case sizes: a 38.5 mm case and a 35 mm case. The version with the orange dial is smaller than the second variant with the yellow or light orange case.

Both dials are accentuated by a black minute track and black hour markers. These two watches are paired with a black strap, too. Both models will be capped at 50 pieces. The 38.5 mm variant costs €3450 (about $3,920), and the 35 mm option costs €3,400 (about $3,865).

