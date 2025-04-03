 Skip to main content
Vacheron Constantin’s 270th anniversary: A new chapter in luxury horology

Vacheron Constantin's 270th anniversary collection: Redefining luxury horology in 2025

By
The Traditionnelle Tourbillon in dark blue.
Vacheron Constantin / VacheronConstantin.com

Vacheron Constantin is currently the world’s oldest continuously operating watch manufacturer with 270 years dedicated to the fine art of timekeeping. To commemorate their anniversary, the Geneva-based house has recently released a collection at Watches and Wonders 2025 that pays homage to the brand’s distinct heritage and showcases their technical mastery of complicated watches. These latest timepieces are sure to excite both watch collectors and connoisseurs. 

Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication

Traditionelle Complete Calendar Openface in blue
Vacheron Constantin / VacheronConstantin.com

At the heart of the new collection is the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication, a watch that expands the possibilities of what is possible in horology. A white gold masterpiece, it contains 41 complications and 13 patents within its 45mm case and is the result of more than eight years of intricate design. Considered the most complex wristwatch ever made, the Solaria has a double-sided display with celestial indications, a Westminster minute repeater with seven patent-protected innovations, and a sunrise/sunset tracker based on the wearer’s geographic coordinates. On the front dial are sapphire discs that display moonphases, tides, and the zodiac signs, with the caseback revealing sidereal time and the constellations. Despite the intricate features, the movement remains elegant at only 15.6mm thick, further proof of Vacheron Constantin’s technical mastery. 

Traditionelle

Traditionnelle model in black
Vacheron Constantin / VacheronConstantin.com

Next are the Traditionelle models, crafted from 950 platinum and featuring the brand’s signature design codes, fluted casebacks, slender bezels, and stepped lugs. Introduced in this model is the new Calibre 2460 QPR31/270, offering a perpetual calendar accurate until 2142, along with retrograde date and precision moonphase displays. For true watch aficionados who appreciate the visual dance of a tourbillon, the Traditionnelle Tourbillon Retrograde Date Openface is home to the ultra-slim 2162 R31/270 movement, seen through the openworked dial. Rounding out the trio is the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Openface, which presents triple calendar functions against a vibrant blue openworked dial. These limited-edition creations include the prestigious Poinçon de Genève, guaranteeing exceptional finishing and top-tier performance.

Patrimony

The Patrimony in green.
Vacheron Constantin / VacheronConstantin.com

The Patrimony collection includes subtle updates that watch collectors will appreciate, including new geometric dial patterns inspired by the Maltese Cross. The visual effect creates captivating light effects with every wrist movement, while the casebacks showcase an exceptional côte unique finish on the bridges. These timepieces are paired with large-scale alligator straps featuring tone-on-tone stitching that are secured with 18k gold pin buckles in the shape of a Maltese Cross, demonstrating the brand’s meticulous attention to the finest of details.

Les Cabinotiers Tribute

The close up view of Les Cabinotiers Tribute
Vacheron Constantin / VacheronConstantin.com

For collectors searching for statement pieces, Vacheron Constantin presents three Les Cabinotiers Tribute to the Tour de l’Ile single-piece edition watches. These exceptional timepieces honor the brand’s historical connection to Geneva while showcasing their singular decorative techniques. Powered by the self-winding Calibre 2460 with Geneva Seal certification, each watch includes hand-guilloché 18K 5N pink gold rotors, plus intricate finishing with Perlage and Côtes de Genève on the bridges. With sleek two-hand displays that emphasize dial artistry, these timepieces represent the pinnacle of decorative watchmaking.

This 270th anniversary collection tells a story of innovation, craftsmanship and timeless artistry, and as the brand enters its fourth century, these timepieces ensure that Vacheron Constantin remains at the forefront of luxury horology, continuing a legacy that began in 1755 and continues to remain a force in the industry.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
