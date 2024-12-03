New Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 blends nature and luxury in fern green

In 2021, Arnold & Son made headlines after launching a watch with a huge moonphase. Well, the brand recently widened its collection by rolling out a timepiece that draws inspiration from the place John Arnold grew up in, the Gardens of Cornwall: the new Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum Fern Green Edition.

Since Cornwall is quite popular for its breathtaking scenery, this new timepiece paints a clear picture of Arnold’s childhood home with its dial.

A large section of the dial has a green fern-like color, which is complemented by a stellar ray finish. While the finish is quite flashy and elegant, it has an irregular pattern that reflects light stylishly, creating a very interesting light effect. To achieve an earth-like aesthetic, the Platinum Fern Green Edition comes with dark green straps, too.

The moon phase is just below the 12 o’clock denotation, and it is handcrafted for better aesthetics. The left section displays moon phases, while the right section displays star constellations, such as Cassiopeia and Ursa Major.

John Arnold’s legacy revolves around chronometry, astrology, and maritime. He featured different astrological elements in multiple timepieces, redefining the conventional concept of time. This is one reason why this new timepiece has the North Star, which is also known as Polaris.

Elements featured on the moon phase, from the stars to the moon-like shapes, are luminescent, thanks to the Super-LumiNova coating.

By blending concepts from two different fields, astronomy and chronometry, the Platinum Fern Green Edition will pass on John Arnold’s legacy

Only 28 pieces were rolled out into the market, each retailing at $48,300.