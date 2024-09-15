All about the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date

Although it seems as if there are no more firsts for Frederique Constant when it comes to their watch designs, they still manage to innovate and create new pieces that will entice any collector. In their newest Classic Moonphase Date watch, Frederique Constant utilizes a new resource to create a refreshing new dial color. An update to their previous Classic Moonphase Date manufacture, this iteration comes with a mixture of high-quality and luxury materials that set it apart from its predecessors. While the concept isn’t new, this new release is a special limited piece that will only see a few pieces sold. There’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show, but the in-house caliber is a show-stopper on its own. For anyone looking for a traditional dress watch, the newest Classic Moonphase Date deserves a spot.

Introducing the new green malachite dial

There are plenty of details to marvel at when it comes to a Frederique Constant Moonphase Date Manufacture, but there’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show. Housed in a 40mm polished, three-part 18k white-gold case, the watch comes fitted with a green malachite dial with streaks of black and light green throughout. With a size of 40mm, this timepiece also contains an anti-reflective convex sapphire crystal. The green malachite dial contains a moonphase and pointer date sub-dial which sits on the 6 o’clock mark. In contrast to the natural green stones are silver-applied indices and alpha hour/minute hands.

Inside the watch is an equally impressive and quality structure that powers the piece. For the Classic Moonphase Date, Frederique Constant has opted for the in-house FC-716 automatic with 26 jewels. This movement has a 28,000vph and 72-hour power reserve. Serving plenty of functions, this watch is capable of central hours, minutes, seconds, moonphase, and pointer date. The Classic Moonphase Date also has a water resistance of up to 3 ATM. Decorating the watch’s bridges are fan-shaped Côtes de Genève, giving it a unique and almost personal touch. Rounding out the piece’s look is dark green alligator leather with a color-matched stitching bracelet and a folding buckle.

What to know about the new Classic Moonphase Date

Although the Classic Moonphase Date will see plenty of fans and enthusiasts, only a few will be able to grab their own. With only 36 pieces available and a starting price of EUR 29,995, this limited edition timepiece will be scarce. To make this watch even more enticing, each piece will have its number engraved, giving it a customized feel. A refreshing splash of color makes this iteration of the Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture a bolder and sleeker option that has earned its limited-edition status among watch fans.

