The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar blends mechanical precision and vibrant color

You'll love the new Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar

By
Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar
Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar

Featuring a 44mm casing that’s highlighted by a colored sapphire, Bovet’s Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar creates a beautiful balance between the mechanical aspect of watches and style. It is available in three different options, characterized by unique colors.

Bovet has always captured the attention of enthusiasts with mechanical pieces, often executed in a stylish and interesting manner.

One of the most stylish features of this timepiece is the colored sapphire, which accentuates complications featured on the watch. For starters, the watch comes with multiple indicators to display the exact day and month.

It also has a date indicator, with denotations running from 4 to 8 O’clock in a semi-circular line. Such denotations are complemented by white hour markers. Unlike the previous models, this model is fitted with long hour markers, which are quite stylish. Since the hour markers are filled with Super-LumiNova, this timepiece makes it easier for anyone to tell the time at night.

Thanks to the clear case back, every element on the mechanism, from the jewel to the mechanical bridges, is in plain sight—this adds some character to the watch.

The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar is equipped with the 13DM05-QPR caliber, which offers a 120-hour power reserve.

The watch is available in three different color options—blue, green, and brown. Each color option comes with a matching strap. For instance, the timepiece with the blue sapphire is complemented by a blue strap.

As a limited edition piece, Bovet rolled out 180 pieces. Every color has 60 pieces. The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar retails at $101,448.

Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The most colorful watches for men to get you in the mood for spring and summer
Our top picks for the best colorful watches for men
Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona

As the weather (finally!) starts to get warmer, it's not only your wardrobe that needs a colorful change up but your accessories as well, which ultimately means colorful watches. We've got a list of the best watches for men that evoke the spirit of this warmer and sunnier season (once again, finally!), from the lush green of freshly mowed grass to the vibrant hot pinks and reds from freshly bloomed flowers and bold blues of clear skies, these colorful watches will add some panache to your spring and summer look.
Colorful watches for men: Step into warm weather with our top picks

Whether you're strolling through the park and admiring the freshly bloomed gardens or sipping cocktails al fresco at a sidewalk cafe under the spring sun, these colorful men's watches will elevate your outfit and add a pop of personality to an otherwise minimalist look. 
1. Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona
The vibrant mood is felt in the Rolex Rainbow Cosmograph Daytona with the most colorful design imaginable. It features almost 100 gemstones, including 36 baguette-cut sapphires and 56 diamonds on the mid-case; essentially, it's a dazzling display of color as much as any rainbow. The bracelet is an ever-popular rose gold hue, adding a touch of opulence, and this watch remains as functional as it is beautiful, with a water resistance of 100 meters and a chronograph function.

5 stylish spring color combinations every man should know
Ditch the fall and winter colors for the spring
Man in linen jacket and shirt

Now that spring is here, your wardrobe could use a bit of an update in the color department. While the fall and winter seasons have a bevy of jewel tones and earth tones to keep you nice and cozy, the spring and summer is built for light and fun colors that keep your mood as light as the hues. Spring colors are some of the brightest and lightest on the color wheel, including pastels and lighter tones of your reds, greens, blues, and purples.

When putting together spring colors for men, there are some great options to ensure your looks are always top-notch. One of our favorite resources is Max Israel of Y. Chroma. His entire system is built for ease of color use, and while you may feel a little initial unpleasantness getting outside your comfort zone, adopting these five color combinations will ease you into some more fun palettes and get your wardrobe to the point of being the talk of the town.
Navy/white

Hublot’s sapphire Big Bang gets an icy new color
Hublot reveals new Big Bang in Glacier Blue
Hublot Big Bang in Glacier Blue

The newest addition to the Hublot MP-11 collection is a formidable presence, measuring a whopping 45mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness, so you'll need some major confidence if you want to sport this beast on your wrist. The inaugural Sapphire Big Bang was introduced in 2016 and since then the brand has delighted fans with an array of color iterations, from other sapphire colors to purple and orange. Now, Glacier Blue has been introduced, just in time to keep you cool this summer (in attitude, not temperature, unfortunately.)
Hublot: The Big Bang MP-11 in Glacier Blue

This Big Bang MP-11 features a 14-day power reserve, which is achieved through seven series-coupled barrels arranged in a horizontal configuration, and all of that can be viewed by the wearer. The truly vibrant Glacier Blue (seriously, the blue is so bright you'll feel like you're about to start seeing your breath) is made with a fresh chemical composition but still shares the same properties as sapphire: luminous, and able to withstand scratches.
Technical specifications
This Hublot watch will leave you completely mesmerized for several hours before you even think about the technical specifications, though there are some exceptional details to go over. Inside this MP-11 is the HUB9011 Manufacture manual-winding skeleton power reserve movement. As we mentioned above, there are seven series-coupled barrels, but they've been arranged in a coaxial and vertical configuration so the watch is able to maintain a super slim profile of just 10.9mm. All tied together like a bow on top is the blue transparent structured rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

