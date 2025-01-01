The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar blends mechanical precision and vibrant color

Featuring a 44mm casing that’s highlighted by a colored sapphire, Bovet’s Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar creates a beautiful balance between the mechanical aspect of watches and style. It is available in three different options, characterized by unique colors.

Bovet has always captured the attention of enthusiasts with mechanical pieces, often executed in a stylish and interesting manner.

One of the most stylish features of this timepiece is the colored sapphire, which accentuates complications featured on the watch. For starters, the watch comes with multiple indicators to display the exact day and month.

It also has a date indicator, with denotations running from 4 to 8 O’clock in a semi-circular line. Such denotations are complemented by white hour markers. Unlike the previous models, this model is fitted with long hour markers, which are quite stylish. Since the hour markers are filled with Super-LumiNova, this timepiece makes it easier for anyone to tell the time at night.

Thanks to the clear case back, every element on the mechanism, from the jewel to the mechanical bridges, is in plain sight—this adds some character to the watch.

The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar is equipped with the 13DM05-QPR caliber, which offers a 120-hour power reserve.

The watch is available in three different color options—blue, green, and brown. Each color option comes with a matching strap. For instance, the timepiece with the blue sapphire is complemented by a blue strap.

As a limited edition piece, Bovet rolled out 180 pieces. Every color has 60 pieces. The Bovet Récital 21 Perpetual Calendar retails at $101,448.