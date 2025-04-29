The new Christopher Ward C12 Loco: A reimagined mechanical version of the Twelve

The new Christopher Ward watch will take your breath away with its striking color accents and mechanical look. It is based on one of the most sought-after flagship models, the Twelve. The latest addition leans towards the open-dial design and is highlighted by a spectacular view of components featured in the watch’s heart.

According to Christopher Ward, the movement was developed to sit in the new watch and make it look more stylish. The brand’s first-ever movement was rolled out in 2014, so it’s now raising the bar with a second in-house caliber—the brainchild of Feller Pivotages SA, a talented escapement developer. Designed to keep up with the times, the caliber CW-003 is quite powerful with a 144-hour power reserve.

The balance wheel at 6 o’clock is the icing on the cake. It stands out thanks to its mechanical-like aesthetic. Apart from that, the C12 Loco plays with different shapes, from ring-like to symmetrical lines, to make the font face look modern and contemporary. The top and bottom are separated by an interesting contour that adds depth to the front face. While the lower section features a grain finish, the upper section has a vertical finish.

To offer different styling options, the C12 Loco is available in four beautiful modern colors—orange, blue, black, and white. Such shades are inspired by flashy supercars, which capture attention easily.

Like the front face, the back also immerses everyone into a whole new world with the bridges and gears. The new Christopher Ward C12 Loco costs $4,825 when offered with a bracelet. It retails at $4,595 with a strap.