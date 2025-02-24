 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Christopher Ward expands the Twelve collection with a 38mm watch

Christopher Ward's new 38mm watch

By
Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm
Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm Christopher Ward / Christopher Ward

In 2023, Christopher Ward rolled out a watch that changed the game. Everyone was looking for a watch with a sports-like aesthetic from the ‘70s, so Christopher Ward filled the market gap with the Twelve. It had a retro-like design, the brainchild of one of the greatest designers of all times, Gérald Genta.

But here’s the thing—the watch was available in only two sizes: 36 mm and 40 mm. While those two sizes garnered a lot of popularity, enthusiasts and fans asked for more.

Recommended Videos

Christopher Ward took the feedback and worked on another version, a 38 mm watch with different dials. The brand shared a post that provided more insight into the demand. It’s a screenshot of a message that reads, “38 mm is perfect.” Just like watches from previous generations, this new timepiece has a stylish bezel with interesting geometrical cuts.

Every detail was preserved, from the grainy dial to the high-quality polishes. The only feature that changed was the size. This new watch has the same aesthetic as Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak but is offered at an affordable price tag that won’t break the bank.

Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm
Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm Christopher Ward / Christopher Ward

It was rolled out in four different colors—midnight sun, nordic blue, glacier blue, and white.

Since steel bracelets are quite popular in retro watches, the brand opted for that look. But the 36 mm option can also be paired with a rubber strap. The steel bracelet version is priced at $1330, while the strap variant of the watch retails at $1,100.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Grand Seiko’s newest watch is an elegant tribute to cherry blossoms
Grand Seiko's latest watch is an embodiment of the Sakura Kakushi concept
Grand Seiko SBGH368 'Sakura Kakushi'

While Grand Seiko welcomed the year with a few stylish watches, it still has more cards up its sleeve. The brand recently unveiled the SBGH368 'Sakura Kakushi'—an embodiment of everything that thrives in nature.

It's reminiscent of what Japan looks like during the spring season. For starters, the Sakura Kakushi rose gold casing resembles pink cherry blossoms, thanks to the high-quality shade. Most elements align with “Sakura Kakushi”—a Japanese scenery created by cherry blossoms.

Read more
This legendary Patek Philippe watch could be sold for more than $20 million
This Patek Philippe might break the records
Patek Philippe 1518

One of the most sought-after Patek Philippe watches has been listed for private sale by the Monaco Legend Group and it is expected to fetch more than $20 million: the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 in stainless steel.

The Patek Philippe 1518 watch, the first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph, was first manufactured between 1941 and 1954. While Patek Philippe manufactured 281 pieces of this model, they were made from different materials. This watch is one of the steel variants, manufactured in 1943, and is the only one of only four known examples that was originally sold on a steel bracelet. Here’s the thing—scarcity creates value, and that’s the case with this old vintage Patek Philippe 1518.

Read more
The latest MB&F x Bulgari watch comes with a realistic serpent-like design
The embodiment of a serpent
Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is a work of art that also doubles as an engineering and horological enigma.

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is the brainchild of some of the most talented experts in the industry, Maximilian Büsser, founder and creative director of MB&F, and Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, director of watchmaking creation at Bulgari. They have worked together in the past —in 2021, on the MB&F x Bulgari LM FlyingT Allegra — but this new timepiece is on another level.

Read more