Christopher Ward expands the Twelve collection with a 38mm watch

In 2023, Christopher Ward rolled out a watch that changed the game. Everyone was looking for a watch with a sports-like aesthetic from the ‘70s, so Christopher Ward filled the market gap with the Twelve. It had a retro-like design, the brainchild of one of the greatest designers of all times, Gérald Genta.

But here’s the thing—the watch was available in only two sizes: 36 mm and 40 mm. While those two sizes garnered a lot of popularity, enthusiasts and fans asked for more.

Christopher Ward took the feedback and worked on another version, a 38 mm watch with different dials. The brand shared a post that provided more insight into the demand. It’s a screenshot of a message that reads, “38 mm is perfect.” Just like watches from previous generations, this new timepiece has a stylish bezel with interesting geometrical cuts.

Every detail was preserved, from the grainy dial to the high-quality polishes. The only feature that changed was the size. This new watch has the same aesthetic as Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak but is offered at an affordable price tag that won’t break the bank.

It was rolled out in four different colors—midnight sun, nordic blue, glacier blue, and white.

Since steel bracelets are quite popular in retro watches, the brand opted for that look. But the 36 mm option can also be paired with a rubber strap. The steel bracelet version is priced at $1330, while the strap variant of the watch retails at $1,100.