Garmin upgrades the solar functionality on the new Instinct 3

Garmin presents the new Instinct 3 collection of tactical watches with advanced tactical functionalities to enhance the user experience. It features three watches—a 45mm solar version, a 50 mm solar option, and a 45 mm AMOLED piece. The solar variants are designed to offer unlimited battery power to tackle the toughest outdoor expeditions. A bigger screen means more surface area for solar energy.

While the battery goes a long way in providing an enhanced user experience, the watch’s durability is also quite crucial, so the brand upgraded the bezel and reinforced it for multiple activities. The solar functionality is also more powerful than that featured on the previous model. It’s about five times more efficient than the Instinct 2 feature.

Susan Lyman, Garmin’s vice president of consumer sales, said, “The Instinct series has proven itself time and again as the ultimate choice for individuals who need an advanced smartwatch they can depend on in any situation. With incredible battery life, an innovative rugged design, and dedicated features for your tactical lifestyle, the Instinct 3 – Tactical Edition answers the call and dares to be more.”

Like Instinct 2, this model is suitable for multiple outdoorsy scenes thanks to the GPS functionality, 3-way compass, and trackback routing technology. It easily connects with smartphones to help track various routes and provide physical insights on multiple activities, from hiking to jogging. Everything related to physical wellness, such as heart rate, sleep, and the number of steps taken, is also monitored.

While the 45 mm AMOLED option retails at $599.99, the 45 mm solar version is priced at $499.99.