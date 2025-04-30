 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Garmin upgrades the solar functionality on the new Instinct 3

New Garmin Instinct 3 is more powerful

By
Garmin Instinct 3
Garmin Instinct 3 Garmin / Garmin

Garmin presents the new Instinct 3 collection of tactical watches with advanced tactical functionalities to enhance the user experience. It features three watches—a 45mm solar version, a 50 mm solar option, and a 45 mm AMOLED piece. The solar variants are designed to offer unlimited battery power to tackle the toughest outdoor expeditions. A bigger screen means more surface area for solar energy.

While the battery goes a long way in providing an enhanced user experience, the watch’s durability is also quite crucial, so the brand upgraded the bezel and reinforced it for multiple activities. The solar functionality is also more powerful than that featured on the previous model. It’s about five times more efficient than the Instinct 2 feature.

Recommended Videos

Susan Lyman, Garmin’s vice president of consumer sales, said, “The Instinct series has proven itself time and again as the ultimate choice for individuals who need an advanced smartwatch they can depend on in any situation. With incredible battery life, an innovative rugged design, and dedicated features for your tactical lifestyle, the Instinct 3 – Tactical Edition answers the call and dares to be more.”

Related

Like Instinct 2, this model is suitable for multiple outdoorsy scenes thanks to the GPS functionality, 3-way compass, and trackback routing technology. It easily connects with smartphones to help track various routes and provide physical insights on multiple activities, from hiking to jogging. Everything related to physical wellness, such as heart rate, sleep, and the number of steps taken, is also monitored.

While the 45 mm AMOLED option retails at $599.99, the 45 mm solar version is priced at $499.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Formex expands the Essence collection with the Space Glacier watch model
A new Formex watch that will take you to space
Formex Space Glacier

Formex presents a new watch, the Space Glacier, in different sizes to diversify the Essence collection. Like the original model dating back to 2018, the 2025 edition stands out due to the Widmanstätten pattern, which is accentuated by a rough texture that adds depth to the front face. The crystal-like appearance is unique and varies from one model to the next.

This new addition draws some inspiration from older models launched in the past few years, such as the Essence Space Gold.

Read more
Seiko adds gorgeous new dial colors to Presage Style60’s collection
The Presage collection is getting better by the day
Seiko Presage 2025

Seiko adds three new watches to the Presage Style60's collection with striking dial colors—green, yellow, and purple. Apart from reimagining the dial in different colors, the brand also revamped the design, merging retro aesthetics with the contemporary style for an elevated look. While this line was unveiled with a 40.5 mm casing, the brand downsized the casing to 39.55 mm in 2024. Like the models rolled out in 2024, the latest additions also feature a 39.5 mm casing, highlighted by bright dial colors.

In terms of design, the brand added a circular groove to the dial to create depth—a small detail that makes the front face look modern. And just above the 6 o’clock, there’s a small white date window that accentuates the beautiful contrast between the upper and lower sections.

Read more
SKEPTA and PUMA reunite for a ‘tech-luxe’ new sneaker
PUMA, Skepta reunite for new Skope sneaker
model wearing puma x skepta sneaker

After joining forces in February, Skepta and Puma are coming together again for another collaboration. Last time, the pair took on the Skope Forever Mid and gave it a sleek, street-style twist. For this new collaboration, Skepta and Puma are going for a lower height with the Skope Forever Low. Donning a darker color palette, this new sneaker is a chunky and oversized silhouette that’s equal parts statement and techy. Inspired by the original model, this new Skope Forever Low receives a modern refresh with an edgy twist, featuring numerous details that add chic accents to the design. Just as with their previous partnership, this sneaker is practical, techy, luxe, and a fashion statement, meaning it’s an all-around addition to your wardrobe. 

PUMA x Skepta Skope Forever Low

Read more