Luminox debuts the Navy Seal 4230: A stylish tactical watch

A new Navy Seal watch with a stainless steel casing

By
Luminox Navy Seal 4230
Luminox Navy Seal 4230

Luminox went back to the drawing board for the Navy Seal 4230 and replaced the old casing—featured on previous generations of the Navy Seal line—with a new black IP-plated 316L stainless steel case, complemented by high-quality details that add to the look.

As a timepiece cleverly engineered for the Seals, this Luminox model can handle anything and is suitable for different environments, from rough terrain to modern day-to-day spaces, making it a quintessential military watch.

The partnership between Luminox and the Navy Seals dates back to 1992, when the first model was rolled out into the market. A few years later, it became the go-to model of various tactical teams, including the NYPD operational unit.

The new dial is highlighted by a textured finish and a red 24-hour scale that creates a beautiful color contrast with white hour markers. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a small grey inscription that reads—Navy seals. While the front face is quite stylish, the case back also elevates the design to a new level with an American Eagle logo. Since the Navy Seal 4230 was designed for night missions, it’s equipped with the Luminox Light Technology (LLT), a signature system for enhancing visibility at night.

At the heart of the watch is the Ronda 715 LI, a Swiss Quartz with a powerful battery that can last for 96 months. This model can be worn with a black Velcro strap or a black rubber strap to offer different styling options.

The new Luminox Navy Seal 4230 costs $795 and has two straps.

Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
