Luminox debuts the Navy Seal 4230: A stylish tactical watch

Luminox went back to the drawing board for the Navy Seal 4230 and replaced the old casing—featured on previous generations of the Navy Seal line—with a new black IP-plated 316L stainless steel case, complemented by high-quality details that add to the look.

As a timepiece cleverly engineered for the Seals, this Luminox model can handle anything and is suitable for different environments, from rough terrain to modern day-to-day spaces, making it a quintessential military watch.

The partnership between Luminox and the Navy Seals dates back to 1992, when the first model was rolled out into the market. A few years later, it became the go-to model of various tactical teams, including the NYPD operational unit.

The new dial is highlighted by a textured finish and a red 24-hour scale that creates a beautiful color contrast with white hour markers. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a small grey inscription that reads—Navy seals. While the front face is quite stylish, the case back also elevates the design to a new level with an American Eagle logo. Since the Navy Seal 4230 was designed for night missions, it’s equipped with the Luminox Light Technology (LLT), a signature system for enhancing visibility at night.

At the heart of the watch is the Ronda 715 LI, a Swiss Quartz with a powerful battery that can last for 96 months. This model can be worn with a black Velcro strap or a black rubber strap to offer different styling options.

The new Luminox Navy Seal 4230 costs $795 and has two straps.