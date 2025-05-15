 Skip to main content
Piaget introduces obsidian-dialed polo perpetual calendar watches

Stone and steel: piaget crafts obsidian-dialed polo perpetual calendars

By
Piaget polo perpetual
Piaget

Piaget added two new models to its Polo perpetual calendar collection. Both display natural obsidian stone dials in striking blue and green shades.

The latest models of the well-known Polo line, which began in 1979, continue the company’s tradition of combining ultra-thin mechanical expertise with special material craftsmanship. The volcanic stone dials give each watch a unique character, as the natural shine produced when mineral-heavy sulfides are trapped in fast-cooling lava ensures that no two watches are the same.

Both models come in 42mm stainless steel cases that showcase the Polo’s signature shape-in-shape design-a round bezel set on a cushion-shaped case. The watches offer 30 meters of water resistance, despite their luxurious appearance.

Inside each watch is the ultra-thin caliber 1255P automatic movement, only 4mm thick, which provides full perpetual calendar functionality. The movement displays day, date, month, and moon phase. The moon phase is positioned at 6 o’clock and will remain accurate for over a century without adjustment.

The obsidian blue version has a more understated look, with its deep blue stone dial and a matching rubber strap. The case features both polished and satin-brushed surfaces for added visual contrast.

For extra distinction, the obsidian green model is limited to just 18 pieces. This version elevates the luxury factor, with a bezel set with 56 brilliant-cut emeralds surrounding the natural green obsidian dial.

These stone-dialed models follow Piaget’s 2023 limited edition, which reportedly sold out quickly. This continues the company’s focus on expanding its technical prowess while maintaining its unique design language, as seen in recent releases like the Polo Tourbillon Moonphase.

The price for the obsidian blue model is €108,000. The gem-set, limited-edition obsidian green model is priced at €149,000-placing these watches firmly in the high-end segment of the sport-luxury category, where Piaget continues to showcase its expertise and creativity with materials.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.

