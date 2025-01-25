Hublot’s Big Bang Tourbillon Green SAXEM: A luxury watch with a bold twist

Meet the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green SAXEM, a new watch that was presented to the world during the LVMH Watch Week.

As the name hints, this watch has a striking green hue that’s quite compelling to the eye. It’s manufactured from a translucent material, popularly known as SAXEM, which offers clear views into the caliber and elements that sit at the heart of the watch.

Hublot introduced this style in 2019, and it gained a lot of traction. After that, the brand designed other SAXEM watches and rolled them into the market. Since the style is quite popular, Hublot launched a new model to uphold the image. Thanks to the polished finish, the casing looks quite stylish and adds to the overall look.

While a green hue characterizes the casing, the dial has a black shade that creates a beautiful contrast between the two elements.

Just like the previous models, this new watch comes with two types of hour markers: numerals and baton indexes.

Featuring an open-dial design, the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green SAXEM offers beautiful views of the mechanism. Apart from that, the titanium caliber complements the black dial with a metallic luster and elevates the design to a whole new level.

The timepiece runs on the MHUB6035 caliber, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve. Since this is a limited edition watch, only 18 pieces will be rolled out into the market, and each will retail at $231,000. It’s offered in two different strap options—a black strap and a green strap.