 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Formex expands the Essence collection with the Space Glacier watch model

A new Formex watch that will take you to space

By
Formex Space Glacier
Formex Space Glacier Formex / Formex

Formex presents a new watch, the Space Glacier, in different sizes to diversify the Essence collection. Like the original model dating back to 2018, the 2025 edition stands out due to the Widmanstätten pattern, which is accentuated by a rough texture that adds depth to the front face. The crystal-like appearance is unique and varies from one model to the next.

This new addition draws some inspiration from older models launched in the past few years, such as the Essence Space Gold.

Recommended Videos

Such models garnered a lot of popularity, so Formex reimagined the watches with new colors and materials. The new model features a meteorite dial topped off with silver and zapon teintée. It has an interesting blue shade highlighted by the lacquer finish for a contemporary look.

Related

Apart from the high-quality finish, this model was cleverly engineered to withstand multiple external forces. It comes with a shock absorption system that’s firmly secured on the watch with four different screws. Even though the screws are mechanical, they make the front face look more interesting. The stainless steel bezel complements the dial with a vertical brushed finish and a mirror finish.

At the heart of the watch is the SW200-1 Swiss Made, an automatic movement featuring 26 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve—enough power to last for two days. This new model is paired with an Italian calf strap, designed for high comfort levels. As a limited edition model, the new blue Essence Space Glacier will be capped at 100 pieces. The 39mm and 43 mm options cost $1,990 when paired with a stainless steel bracelet and $1,870 when offered with a leather strap.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
How much does a Rolex cost? Here’s the breakdown by model
Understanding the cost of a Rolex: The prices, factors, and why it’s worth it
The Rolex Osyter perpetual wristwatch

Rolex is a leading luxury brand that has symbolized luxury, precision, and classic style for generations. The brand is so esteemed that many assume the watches are impossible to reach for the mere mortal. The watch company offers a wide range of watches, from tool watches to dress watches, with a Rolex available across many budgets. If you've ever had the inclination to own one like I have, then you've definitely asked, "How much does a Rolex cost?" Over the years, I've gathered my own intel and gotten a breakdown of Rolex watch prices and what you get for the money. 
Rolex Submariner: The premier dive watch

Since their introduction in 1953, the highly sought-after Rolex Submariner has revolutionized the industry, being the first watch to boast depths of 330 feet. Today, the premier watches come with a waterproof rating of 1,000 feet. Made of stainless steel and two-tone, the Submariner comes loaded with precious metals and a starting price of $9,100 up to $42,000. Pre-owned models are a hot commodity as they increase in value over time, making them a stylish selection and even wiser investment. 
Rolex GMT-Master II lets wearers travel in luxury

Read more
Luminox debuts the Navy Seal 4230: A stylish tactical watch
A new Navy Seal watch with a stainless steel casing
Luminox Navy Seal 4230

Luminox went back to the drawing board for the Navy Seal 4230 and replaced the old casing—featured on previous generations of the Navy Seal line—with a new black IP-plated 316L stainless steel case, complemented by high-quality details that add to the look.

As a timepiece cleverly engineered for the Seals, this Luminox model can handle anything and is suitable for different environments, from rough terrain to modern day-to-day spaces, making it a quintessential military watch.

Read more
Why the Cartier Crash is the ultimate collector’s watch
Cartier watches are the ultimate blend of art, history, and innovation
Cartier Crash

As far as premier watches go, few hold the prestige and class as Cartier. Since 1947, Cartier has been associated with sophistication, innovation, and precision craftsmanship. Cartier luxury watches are more than merely accessories -- they are artistic pieces regarded as the pinnacle of horological achievement. Let's explore the Cartier Crash watch.
A definitive departure from the traditional

Since its introduction in 1967, the Cartier Crash watch has its origins in London at Cartier’s Bond Street boutique store under the direction of Jean-Jacques Cartier. Inspired amid the backdrop of rebellion and artistic divergence, the Cartier Crash was a decisive departure from the classic design, making an immediate splash with its asymmetrical, warped silhouette.

Read more