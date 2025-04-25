Formex expands the Essence collection with the Space Glacier watch model

Formex presents a new watch, the Space Glacier, in different sizes to diversify the Essence collection. Like the original model dating back to 2018, the 2025 edition stands out due to the Widmanstätten pattern, which is accentuated by a rough texture that adds depth to the front face. The crystal-like appearance is unique and varies from one model to the next.

This new addition draws some inspiration from older models launched in the past few years, such as the Essence Space Gold.

Such models garnered a lot of popularity, so Formex reimagined the watches with new colors and materials. The new model features a meteorite dial topped off with silver and zapon teintée. It has an interesting blue shade highlighted by the lacquer finish for a contemporary look.

Apart from the high-quality finish, this model was cleverly engineered to withstand multiple external forces. It comes with a shock absorption system that’s firmly secured on the watch with four different screws. Even though the screws are mechanical, they make the front face look more interesting. The stainless steel bezel complements the dial with a vertical brushed finish and a mirror finish.

At the heart of the watch is the SW200-1 Swiss Made, an automatic movement featuring 26 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve—enough power to last for two days. This new model is paired with an Italian calf strap, designed for high comfort levels. As a limited edition model, the new blue Essence Space Glacier will be capped at 100 pieces. The 39mm and 43 mm options cost $1,990 when paired with a stainless steel bracelet and $1,870 when offered with a leather strap.