 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Formex sets new standard with the first-ever micro-adjustable ceramic watch

This innovative Swiss brand just solved ceramic's biggest problem

By
Formex essence cermaica skeleton held in hand
Formex watches / Formex watches

Swiss watchmaker Formex, founded in 1999 and known for its focus on technical innovation, celebrates its 25th year. The company marks this milestone with a notable accomplishment: the first ceramic bracelet equipped with a micro-adjustment feature is available on its new Essence Ceramica Skeleton COSC watch.

This new version demonstrates Formex’s skill in design by use of a full-ceramic build. It delivers several noteworthy functional traits. The ceramic has seven times the hardness of steel but it has 30% less weight. Because of this the watch resists scratches at an unmatched level and feels light during wear.

Recommended Videos

Most ceramic watches use metal clasps. However, Formex has designed a unique, patented adjustment system made entirely of ceramic. This novel method permits the user to alter the band size. Adjustments occur in small steps of one plus a half millimeters, with a full range of five millimeters. The process needs no tools. Such precision was once considered unachievable using fragile ceramic parts.

Creating a functioning micro-adjustment system in ceramic presented significant engineering challenges, as the material’s hardness makes it extremely difficult to machine with the precision needed for small, interacting components. As noted by a representative, where traditional ceramic watches rely on metal clasps, Formex has innovated with a patented micro-adjustable ceramic clasp. 

The 41mm case has vertical brushed surfaces, which are different from the diamond-polished elements. This showcases a refined build quality usually only found on more costly timepieces. Four limited-edition types exist: GT, Stradale, Stradale Viola, and Stradale Blue.

Beyond the ceramic development, the watch uses an open dial. Cadranor makes this component on-site. It shows a COSC-certified, skeletonized, automatic mechanism. The dial has multiple layers. It unites components that are brushed and polished with Super-LumiNova details. These improve how easily one reads the watch.

Formex added its unique Case Suspension System, too. It adjusts as the wrist moves, and it decreases impacts, which is helpful to defend the ceramic structure from damage. Listed features encompass 100-meter water resistance, a crown that screws down and an increased defense against magnetism.

The Stradale models of Essence Ceramica Skeleton COSC cost CHF 3,970, around $4,450. But the GT edition has a price of CHF 4,150 or $4,650. For the money the watch provides remarkable worth when one considers its novel engineering and production level.

July 2025 is the expected launch of shipments. Because the creation of ceramic parts to these precise demands involves intricate steps, the total number produced will be restricted.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
G-Shock watches: Tough, stylish, and built to last
Your ultimate guide to G-Shock watches: Features, models, and buying tips
G-Shock watches are the epitome of class

Without a doubt, the most durable timepieces found on the market are Casio G-Shock watches, which carry a toughness and innovative design that relegate them to a class all their own. Since debuting in 1983 with the innovative DW5000C, G-Shock has been created to withstand the most extreme conditions and are virtually indestructible. From adventurers to professionals and collectors, G-Shock boasts a wide range of models for every lifestyle and price point. 
Why G-Shock stands out
Every G-Shock watch features shock resistance, G-Shock durability, water resistance up to 200 meters, a stopwatch, and an alarm. Advanced models have countdown timers, world time, multiple alarms, and auto calendars. With basic models available to premier luxury editions, G-Shock gives first-time buyers and avid collectors entry points that work with their budget. 
Basic G-Shock models
Casio G-Shock DW 5600 series Cornelius Krishna Tedjo / Shutterstock

The DW-5600, DW-6900, and DW-9052 are basic models that offer shock and water resistance like more expensive models but at a lower price. While they don’t come with multi-city world time and an automatic backlight, they are perfect for casual wear, outdoor activities, and in the workplace.
Solar-powered G-Shock watches
G-shock Japanese watch Ihor Matsiievskyi / Shutterstock

Read more
Trilobe’s new Une Folle Journée watches bring a splash of color to floating time
These innovative French watches replace hands with floating rings of time
Une Folle Journee new green colorway

French watchmaker Trilobe is famous for displays of time that are not so typical. They expanded their Une Folle Journée set by adding three new versions with rhodium plating and green, black, or blue touches.

The new watches still use Trilobe's special floating time display system. It has three rings that turn around instead of normal hands. The biggest ring tells the hours, the ring in the middle displays minutes, and the smallest one shows seconds. All can be read by looking at a pointer that does not move.

Read more
Daniel Craig’s James Bond stunt watch from Casino Royale up for auction
007's weapon of choice: The Omega Seamaster that helped Daniel Craig's Bond fight his way out of Venice
James Bond in a black dinner jacket looking in a mirror in Casino Royale

An iconic piece of James Bond history is going to auction this month – the Omega Seamaster stunt watch worn by James Bond during a key fight scene in the movie Casino Royale from 2006. This movie was Daniel Craig's initial appearance as the famous secret agent.

The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, located in Los Angeles, will offer this rare item as part of the large, three-day function that takes place from March 26-28 at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Before the auction, the watch had been pre-estimated to sell for $7,500 to $15,000. Many collectors view this price as rather affordable, especially because of the film's relevance and the impact of the Bond series.

Read more