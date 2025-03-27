Swiss watchmaker Formex, founded in 1999 and known for its focus on technical innovation, celebrates its 25th year. The company marks this milestone with a notable accomplishment: the first ceramic bracelet equipped with a micro-adjustment feature is available on its new Essence Ceramica Skeleton COSC watch.

This new version demonstrates Formex’s skill in design by use of a full-ceramic build. It delivers several noteworthy functional traits. The ceramic has seven times the hardness of steel but it has 30% less weight. Because of this the watch resists scratches at an unmatched level and feels light during wear.

Most ceramic watches use metal clasps. However, Formex has designed a unique, patented adjustment system made entirely of ceramic. This novel method permits the user to alter the band size. Adjustments occur in small steps of one plus a half millimeters, with a full range of five millimeters. The process needs no tools. Such precision was once considered unachievable using fragile ceramic parts.

Creating a functioning micro-adjustment system in ceramic presented significant engineering challenges, as the material’s hardness makes it extremely difficult to machine with the precision needed for small, interacting components. As noted by a representative, where traditional ceramic watches rely on metal clasps, Formex has innovated with a patented micro-adjustable ceramic clasp.

The 41mm case has vertical brushed surfaces, which are different from the diamond-polished elements. This showcases a refined build quality usually only found on more costly timepieces. Four limited-edition types exist: GT, Stradale, Stradale Viola, and Stradale Blue.

Beyond the ceramic development, the watch uses an open dial. Cadranor makes this component on-site. It shows a COSC-certified, skeletonized, automatic mechanism. The dial has multiple layers. It unites components that are brushed and polished with Super-LumiNova details. These improve how easily one reads the watch.

Formex added its unique Case Suspension System, too. It adjusts as the wrist moves, and it decreases impacts, which is helpful to defend the ceramic structure from damage. Listed features encompass 100-meter water resistance, a crown that screws down and an increased defense against magnetism.

The Stradale models of Essence Ceramica Skeleton COSC cost CHF 3,970, around $4,450. But the GT edition has a price of CHF 4,150 or $4,650. For the money the watch provides remarkable worth when one considers its novel engineering and production level.

July 2025 is the expected launch of shipments. Because the creation of ceramic parts to these precise demands involves intricate steps, the total number produced will be restricted.