Round the last lap with this watch worn by Formula 1 drivers

You can now get the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic ‘Blue’ watch made for the VCARB F1 team

tudor black bay
Tudor

Sports teams and watch brand deals have a love affair akin to the Midwest and ranch. It’s a whole thing, but we promise it’s real. Race fans get it. The latest matchup between the two is the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team and luxury watch brand Tudor, with the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic “Blue” timepiece coming in hot on the final lap for fans to wear just like the team’s lead drivers.

Tudor watches and racing

Formula 1 race car driver sponsored by Tudor watches
Tudor

Tudor has been there for drivers on the track for almost 60 years, when the Tudor Watch Racing Team was established in the 1960s, including the IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship. You can’t stay on top if you don’t try to outdo yourself, and Tudor is racing to just that in 2024 with a new sponsorship and updated spin on an old favorite.

The racers wearing the gear

If you haven’t heard of the VCARB F1 team, it’s because it’s new, so don’t worry. But don’t count them out for being novices. Yuki Tsunoda might only be 24 years old, but his exciting driving is holding our attention. For veteran presence, Daniel Ricciardo is there with his 32 Formula 1 podiums and 8 Grand Prix wins to back up Yuki.

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic watch

Formula 1 race car driver wearing the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic "Blue" watch
Tudor

Watch enthusiasts will fondly remember when Tudor dropped the Black Bay Ceramic (M79210CNU-0001) in 2021 with the sleek, all-black look. It was sophisticated and edgy without being overwhelming and had hidden details like the Tudor rose pattern on the crown to drive collectors wild.

The reason for going blue

With Tudor’s announcement of returning to its racing roots, a release of a new or updated style was inevitable. Looking to the success of the 2021 Black Bay Ceramic, Tudor added one twist — something blue — to the Master Chronometer-certified timepiece. As a nod to the Formula 1 team’s colors, a bold blue was chosen to become the fresh face of the wristwatch. The piece was made for the drivers exclusively but is now up for any race fan or watch wearer to grab.

The specs of the Black Bay Ceramic “Blue”

The Tudor Black Bay Ceramic “Blue” still has the matte black ceramic insert, the 41 mm ceramic case, water resistance up to 200 meters (not that the race car drivers need that one), and a 70-hour power reserve that would come in handy on the track. It also features the bidirectional rotor system with self-winding mechanical movement and that stunning rose relief on the screw-down winding crown as its predecessor.

The updated look hits your eyes immediately. The stitching along the black leather and rubber bracelet with folding clasp is the first pop you’ll notice, as it’s the bright blue found all over the car and uniform of the racers. Even if you don’t spring for the hybrid bracelet, the complimentary fabric strap gives you the blue, with a can’t-miss stripe down the center.

The emphasis is on the dial. You won’t miss looking for the time in that color blue. It draws your attention while making the numerals and other markings spring to life.

Nothing brings people together like sports, and Tudor understands how to make magic by strengthening the relationship between the players and the crowds. With a Black Bay Ceramic “Blue” on your wrist, feel like part of the pit crew without worrying about where you are when the checkered flag waves.

