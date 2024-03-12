These are the best of the best from the Swiss brand

When you think about shopping for the best watches for men, many different brands come to mind. You can shop for anything from an everyday watch like a field watch from Hamilton or a luxury watch for special occasions like a Rolex or an Omega. However, a brand that gets lost behind Rolex is its little brother, Tudor. Tudor watches are some of the most iconic watches on the market and should not only be on your list but also at the very top.

Originally founded by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf, his watches offer the high quality and the notoriety of Rolex without the price tag. While Tudor watches will still fetch a price in the thousands, they will be about a third of the price and still be just as striking. Instead of letting you run off blind into the long list of available timepieces, we put together a list of our favorites so you can pick out the best Tudor watch for yourself.

Black Bay GMT

No list of watches from Tudor would be complete without this choice. Every list of best Tudor watches should begin and end with a Black Bay. These are the most iconic of the Tudor collection and also look the most like its big brother’s GMT, featuring its half-red and half-blue bezel. The Black Bay GMT will look amazing with any outfit, and with its 200-meter water resistance, this makes for the perfect dive watch as well.

Pelagos FXD

Speaking of dive watches, the Pelagos line showed up in 2012 as a collection of the best diving features Tudor offers. They have been trusted by professional divers, military divers, and aqua racers since their inception. The FXD model is the brainchild of a collaboration between Tudor and a specialized unit with the French Navy. It is not only designed specifically for underwater navigation and is optimized for professional use, but it is versatile enough to wear with most outfits to achieve a rugged edge to your look.

Royal with chocolate dial

Only the best and most luxurious garments and services are reserved for royalty. And the Royal is the Tudor line fit for a King. Tudor first used the name Royal in the 1950s when they wanted to show the superior and uncompromising nature of the watch. The new salmon and chocolate-colored dials lend a little more style and class to these wonderful pieces.

Glamour Date+Day

The Glamour line for Tudor is described as retro-chic and is the perfect example of a simplistic and minimalist approach to elegance. With its date window at the twelve o’clock position and the date window at the three o’clock position, it creates a simple and somehow elevated look. This colorway of silver with the gold trim is the perfect choice so your metals always match.

1926

When Hans Wilsdorf created Tudor in 1926 (hence the name), he was looking for a way to make his legendary Rolex affordable to everyone without losing the air of exclusivity. The 1926 is an homage to early watchmaking and harkens back to everything that made the Tudor brand what it is today. This is timeless and elegant and will work exceptionally well as your day-to-day dress watch.

Ranger

Humans went from the Horn of Africa and spread to Europe and Asia. Then, we expanded to the other side of the world and explored the Western Hemisphere. When we were done with the land, we took to the skies and learned to fly. Then, we dove into the depths of the oceans. Finally, we landed on the moon. The spirit of adventure has always been strong with us, and the Ranger is a tribute to that spirit. Specifically made to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition in 2022. This field watch is the perfect way to keep your spirit alive.

Black Bay Chrono S&G

Of course, Tudor has also been closely tied to motorsports for decades since they created their first chronograph in the 1970s. Since then, their sport-chic look has only gotten more developed, with the S&G being the pinnacle of casual elegance. With the gold dial, black bezel, and unique brown leather band, this watch is the definition of rugged style.

Tudor has spent a century providing some of the best men’s watches at an affordable price in the Swiss luxury watch world. They have journeyed to the bottom of the ocean, inspired speed on the roads, and sparked our spirit of adventure since the 1920s. These are the best they have in their collection that should be in yours. Next time you are in need of a new luxury watch, skip Rolex, Omega, and Breitling and go for a Tudor.

