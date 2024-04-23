 Skip to main content
How much do Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics make?

Pit crews are highly trained athletes who are paid accordingly

Bruce Brown
By
Red Bull F1 race car in pit for tire change with pit crew in motion
16544962 / Pixabay

Considering that a Formula 1 race car costs about $15 million, it’s reasonable to assume the people who work with them are paid exceptionally well. Watching a Formula 1 pit crew during a pit stop is a near-magical experience. Viewers aren’t privy to everything during a pit stop, but seeing an F1 pit crew change four racing tires in less than 2.5 seconds is astonishing. And that’s just the average time (see below for the record pit stop times).

Pit crews get plenty of attention for their synchronized efficiency, which raises the question of how much Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics get paid. Estimates for pit crew and mechanic salaries range from $30,000 for a person who stands by with a fire extinguisher in hand to $1,000,000 for an F1 pit crew chief.

Why Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics salaries matter

Red Bull F1 pit crew team members and mechanics in pit garage with F1 race car.
16544962 / Pixabay

It’s only appropriate that salaries for F1 pit crew and mechanics reflect the massive money engine that drives F1 racing. The Formula One Group, a division of Liberty Media,  reported 2023 revenues of $3.222 billion. That figure is in the public record because Liberty Media is a public corporation. Other monetary figures associated with F1 are estimates quoted by supposedly knowledgeable insiders. It’s also possible that some figures are wild guesses that may or may not be based on hopes and dreams.

F1 pit crew and mechanics estimated salaries

Renault F1 team pit crew chagning tires.
16544962 / Pixabay

The following oft-reported estimates of F1 pit crew salaries were published in 2022 on Tuko.co.ke, a Kenyan news website with no source reference. No specific source is mentioned in the original article. The salaries below could still be reasonable estimates, although they were from the F1 2021 season. In addition to the salary, race payment, and race-winning bonuses listed below, crew members would also likely receive bonuses at the end of the season, depending on the team’s overall performance.

Pit Crew Member Per Race Payment Annual Salary Race Winning Bonus
Crew Chief $10,000 $1 Million $5,000
Tire Changers $5,000 $350,000 $2,500
Tire Carriers $3,500 $270,000 $2,500
Jack Men $3,000 $150,000 $500
Wing Men $3,000 $150,000 $500
Stabilizers $2,500 $90,000 $250
Starter $750 $40,000 $250
Fire Extinguisher Man $500 $30,000 $250

An average pit stop is 2.5 seconds, what’s the record?

Hass Racing F1 tire changer with F1 race car resting his head on a Pirelli F1 race car tire.

In 2019, Red Bull set the record for the fastest pit stop in just 1.82 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. That record held for four years but fell in the 2023 season when McLaren Racing took just 1.80 seconds for a pit stop with Lando Norris’s race car in the Qatar Grand Prix. The fastest pit stop of the 2024 F1 Schedule so far was during the Australian Grand Prix on March 24, when Red Bull’s pit crew took just 2.10 seconds with Sergio Perez’s racecar.

Red Bull still holds another F1 pit stop world record, however. In December 2023, the Red Bull pit crew completed a pit stop in 2.84 seconds in total darkness in a competition called the Pitch Black Pit Stop at the F1 headquarters in England.

