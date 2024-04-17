Hublot reveals new Big Bang in Glacier Blue

The newest addition to the Hublot MP-11 collection is a formidable presence, measuring a whopping 45mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness, so you’ll need some major confidence if you want to sport this beast on your wrist. The inaugural Sapphire Big Bang was introduced in 2016 and since then the brand has delighted fans with an array of color iterations, from other sapphire colors to purple and orange. Now, Glacier Blue has been introduced, just in time to keep you cool this summer (in attitude, not temperature, unfortunately.)

Hublot: The Big Bang MP-11 in Glacier Blue

This Big Bang MP-11 features a 14-day power reserve, which is achieved through seven series-coupled barrels arranged in a horizontal configuration, and all of that can be viewed by the wearer. The truly vibrant Glacier Blue (seriously, the blue is so bright you’ll feel like you’re about to start seeing your breath) is made with a fresh chemical composition but still shares the same properties as sapphire: luminous, and able to withstand scratches.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

This Hublot watch will leave you completely mesmerized for several hours before you even think about the technical specifications, though there are some exceptional details to go over. Inside this MP-11 is the HUB9011 Manufacture manual-winding skeleton power reserve movement. As we mentioned above, there are seven series-coupled barrels, but they’ve been arranged in a coaxial and vertical configuration so the watch is able to maintain a super slim profile of just 10.9mm. All tied together like a bow on top is the blue transparent structured rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

To get really technical, if you’re interested in that sort of thing, the intricate mechanism of this watch involves transferring power from the barrel arbor, which is aligned horizontally to the vertical gears, and those are responsible for the hour and minute indications. To make this possible, a 90-degree helical worm gear has been used and is prominently displayed at 10 o’clock. The balance wheel is positioned on the other side of the dial at 2 o’clock. If you understand any of that, you’ll be highly impressed, and if not, at least it still looks cool on the outside, right?

What will it cost you?

Anyone who knows anything about Hublot as a brand knows that their creations usually transcend the boundaries of accessibility (a nicer way of saying the average Joe can’t afford them). However, that’s where Hublot truly shines. Rather than blending in with a sea of conventional watches, its audacious releases and avant-garde designs are a serious masterclass in innovation. Sometimes, it’s okay to take pleasure in looking at something really beautiful, even if you have no shot at ever owning it. For those who can purchase this other-worldly creation, it comes with a price tag of $171,000 (and please let us mere mortals know what you think of it).

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations