 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hublot’s sapphire Big Bang gets an icy new color

Hublot reveals new Big Bang in Glacier Blue

Sarah Veldman
By
Hublot Big Bang in Glacier Blue
Hublot

The newest addition to the Hublot MP-11 collection is a formidable presence, measuring a whopping 45mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness, so you’ll need some major confidence if you want to sport this beast on your wrist. The inaugural Sapphire Big Bang was introduced in 2016 and since then the brand has delighted fans with an array of color iterations, from other sapphire colors to purple and orange. Now, Glacier Blue has been introduced, just in time to keep you cool this summer (in attitude, not temperature, unfortunately.)

Hublot: The Big Bang MP-11 in Glacier Blue

Hublot Big Bang Glacier Blue
Hublot

This Big Bang MP-11 features a 14-day power reserve, which is achieved through seven series-coupled barrels arranged in a horizontal configuration, and all of that can be viewed by the wearer. The truly vibrant Glacier Blue (seriously, the blue is so bright you’ll feel like you’re about to start seeing your breath) is made with a fresh chemical composition but still shares the same properties as sapphire: luminous, and able to withstand scratches.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

This Hublot watch will leave you completely mesmerized for several hours before you even think about the technical specifications, though there are some exceptional details to go over. Inside this MP-11 is the HUB9011 Manufacture manual-winding skeleton power reserve movement. As we mentioned above, there are seven series-coupled barrels, but they’ve been arranged in a coaxial and vertical configuration so the watch is able to maintain a super slim profile of just 10.9mm. All tied together like a bow on top is the blue transparent structured rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

Related

To get really technical, if you’re interested in that sort of thing, the intricate mechanism of this watch involves transferring power from the barrel arbor, which is aligned horizontally to the vertical gears, and those are responsible for the hour and minute indications. To make this possible, a 90-degree helical worm gear has been used and is prominently displayed at 10 o’clock. The balance wheel is positioned on the other side of the dial at 2 o’clock. If you understand any of that, you’ll be highly impressed, and if not, at least it still looks cool on the outside, right?

What will it cost you?

Hublot Big Bang Glacier Blue
Hublot

Anyone who knows anything about Hublot as a brand knows that their creations usually transcend the boundaries of accessibility (a nicer way of saying the average Joe can’t afford them). However, that’s where Hublot truly shines. Rather than blending in with a sea of conventional watches, its audacious releases and avant-garde designs are a serious masterclass in innovation. Sometimes, it’s okay to take pleasure in looking at something really beautiful, even if you have no shot at ever owning it. For those who can purchase this other-worldly creation, it comes with a price tag of $171,000 (and please let us mere mortals know what you think of it).

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
These are the best men’s Tissot watches you can get
Our top picks for best Tissot watches
Tissot watch in dark

In the watch world, one brand has consistently earned our admiration year after year: Tissot. The origins of Tissot trace back to 1853, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Le Locle amidst the Jura Mountains of Switzerland. Founded by the visionary duo of Charles-Félicien Tissot and Charles-Émile Tissot, the brand has since become a titan in the Swiss watchmaking industry.
The best Tissot watches for men

Tissot is unique in the world of watches in that they can seamlessly blend an affordable price point without losing that famous Swiss precision. While their timepieces may not have the most extravagant complications or unbelievable price tags, Tissot watches genuinely excel in making sturdy, good-quality watches that still look high-end. Their mantra of making "watches with gold value at silver prices" is truly the definition of the brand, where they offer exceptional quality without needing to take a hammer to your piggy bank. Tissot has brought together all of the hallmarks of Swiss watchmaking, namely reliability and longevity, and made timepieces that are attainable for enthusiasts, with most priced around $1,000.
Our favorite Tissot watches at an affordable price point

Read more
Seiko’s latest Astron watches have a brand new caliber
Seiko debuts 3 GPS solar chronographs in Astron lineup
Seiko SSH156 Astron GPS Solar Kintarō Hattori Limited Edition

You might wonder why Seiko is blowing out 110 candles on its anniversary cake when it feels like it just celebrated its centennial jubilee last year. Let's unravel that timeline, shall we?

In 1881, Kintarō Hattori laid the cornerstone of what would evolve into the Seiko empire, later debuting the Timekeeper pocket watch in 1895. Seiko later introduced their first wristwatch, the Laurel, in 1913, which was celebrated last year with lots of fanfare. Now, 2024 is another significant year for the brand (they really like their anniversaries don't they?), and this time they're celebrating the first time "Seiko" appeared on a watch, which happened in 1924. Seiko has introduced three new masterpieces to its Astron collection to honor this, though they've promised 9 new watches as part of the celebration, a few of which have already been released.

Read more
Longines’ latest Hydroconquest GMTs are perfect if you love a big watch
The Longines HydroConquest GMT gets a size makeover
HydroConquest 43mm promo shot

Longines has continued on its innovation journey, as any good watch brand should, with the release of its latest model in the HydroConquest GMT series. It successfully debuted its 41mm model last year and is hoping to ride on the coattails of that launch with a new larger version in 43mm.

Available in green, black, or blue dials with several strap and bracelet choices, this new release certainly caters to an array of tastes. Those who are fans of the 41mm version may be worried about whether the 43mm GMT maintains the same good features and qualities as its predecessors, and the answer seems to be a resounding "yes."
Longines HydroConquest GMT: Changes in diameter

Read more