 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hublot transforms brutalism into luxury with Big Bang Concrete Jungle

Urban luxury: Hublot's concrete-cased Big Bang honors Fifth Avenue flagship opening

By
Hublot’s Big Bang gray background
Hublot

Concrete has evolved from utilitarian building material to high-design statement, finding new expression in contemporary architecture and luxury goods. Hublot embraces this transformation with the Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle, a striking tribute to New York City’s urban landscape and the brand’s new Fifth Avenue flagship boutique.

The third iteration of Hublot’s Concrete Jungle series channels brutalist architecture through Swiss precision, creating an unexpected marriage of raw industrial aesthetics and refined horological craftsmanship. This special edition transforms concrete from a construction staple into luxury watch case material, reflecting the same innovative spirit that has redefined modern urban design.

Recommended Videos

“Concrete has long been misunderstood as cold and industrial, but in high design it has become something else entirely—tactile, refined, even expressive,” explains Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot. “The Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle captures New York’s raw energy and Swiss watchmaking precision, crafted from the same material as our new Fifth Avenue boutique’s façade.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The 44mm case shows Hublot’s skill with materials. Matte concrete provides a rough feel next to polished titanium screws shaped like an H. The satin-finished titanium crown has black rubber molded over it. The 15.3mm case thickness gives a strong look on the wrist – it also withstands water depths of up to 50 meters.

Hublot’s HUB1201 movement powers this city tribute – this hand-wound skeletonized caliber runs for an extended ten days. The 223 parts work at 3Hz through two barrels. A rack-and-pinion indicator shows the power reserve in red for clear readings. That open mechanical structure mirrors brutalist design rules through its clear function.

The movement’s visual appeal comes from careful skeletonization; this reveals curved perforated strips, crown gears, racks, plates, as well as ratchet wheels in their actual form. This detailed display directly relates to the brutalist style that inspired the watch’s concrete structure.

After earlier Concrete Jungle editions from 2016 and 2020, this MECA-10 version remembers Hublot’s store moving to the luxury shopping area on Fifth Avenue. The new flagship store’s concrete and black aluminum front reflects the watch’s industrial luxury look – this creates a smooth brand expression across architecture and product design.

For practical use, two strap options come with the watch. One is a grey fabric with a Velcro fastener, and the other is Hublot’s black lined rubber. Users can change them easily with the brand’s “One Click” system. Each watch comes in a green box that shows a drawing of the New York City skyline.

This limited celebration of urban design, besides Swiss watchmaking, shows Hublot’s continued study of unusual materials. It turns concrete from a building need into a luxury item that captures New York’s determined spirit.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Travis Hunter’s NFL draft moment gets a luxury timepiece
Versatility is the keynote feature in this luxury watch
Travis Hunter, Jr.

There aren’t many sure things in this year’s NFL draft, but the early selection of Travis Hunter, Jr. is one of them. As a unicorn two-way player, the Colorado star won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. And if he wants to record his waiting time for posterity, he’ll be able to do it with a premiere luxury watch that’s specially designed to celebrate his unique versatility.
AXIA Time is the company behind the watch, and John Kanaras is the man who designed it. Axia specializes in producing custom timepieces for championship teams and organizations, and Hunter’s watch, the ORATOS, came about as a result of Axia’s partnership with the Heisman Trophy Trust.
“Travis Hunter and I met [during Heisman weekend in New York],” he explains. “As the official timepiece of the Trust, AXIA Time designed the Heisman DIASIMOS, a limited edition timepiece that the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient, finalists, and honorees would receive.
“During the weekend, I had the opportunity to meet with Travis and the other finalists. Hunter was excited to be named the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient and appreciated being gifted the Heisman DIASIMOS. We discussed the range of AXIA's ultra-custom designs and how taking it a step further to reflect [that] his versatility on the field could be an incredible design.”
Design-wise, the watch embodies the unique game-within-a-game process that Hunter has learned while playing both cornerback and wide receiver in college and excelling at both positions.
“There is a lot of symbolism in the design of the Oratos,” he says. “I aimed to create something that was ultra-premium yet versatile. It also needed to be sleek and durable, but most of all, it needed to be elite from a mechanical perspective, and I wanted to provide visibility into the precision of the mechanism.”
The versatility starts with a simple three-hand movement, but the watch also comes with multiple strap options that include a  Titanium 5 bracelet, an alligator strap, or an FKM rubber strap. All three options feature quick-release mechanisms.
“Depending on the strap, the watch can be worn on the red carpet or even for a dip in the pool,” Kanaras explains. “And with the X1 grade Super Luminova, the watch will glow for hours.  The Oratos will be the most premium watch we have released to date, but even at the higher price point [of $3,500], it remains a great value relative to watches with similar specifications.”
As pivotal as Travis Hunter has become in this year's draft machinations, he won’t be the only one to be honored with a new watch. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was a finalist for the Lott Impact Award, and that led to the watchmaker striking up a relationship with Downs.
“Caleb was gifted one of our watches when he was a finalist for the Lott Impact Award,” says Kanaras. “It was Caleb’s first ‘nice’ watch and he expressed interest in working together.  As Ohio State progressed on the playoffs, we decided to work together to build awareness around AXIA Time and our timepieces via use of his NIL on social media and some podcast appearances. He’s becoming quite the watch enthusiast!”

Read more
Frederique Constant’s 2025 collection elevates accessible luxury
Frederique Constant 2025 Collection: Swiss Excellence Meets Affordable Luxury
Frederique Constant Classic Perpetual Calendar

Since entering the luxury watchmaking industry 37 years ago, Frederique Constant has maintained its goal of offering premium mechanical watches at affordable prices. At Watches and Wonders 2025, the Swiss brand doubled down on its commitment by introducing a new lineup of models, including stone-dial timepieces, perpetual calendars, and optimized in-house movements — all while keeping to the brand’s affordable price points.
Accessible luxury as a concept

Frederique Constant first built upon its legacy of accessible luxury for all by bridging the gap between classic Swiss craftsmanship and affordable pricing. Their Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is far less expensive than other luxury watches of the same level. It's a decisive and bold move for the brand and drives home its dedication to value without compromise, an integral component of its winning philosophy.
2025 highlights: Standout timepieces
This year’s collection introduces refined aesthetics and technical upgrades, ensuring Frederique Constant remains an international leader in entry-level luxury timepieces.
Extended power reserve models
Buoyed by last year’s success, Frederique Constant built upon that base by now offering 72-hour power reserves (up from 38 hours) in two key models:

Read more
Big Pilot Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL: IWC revamps the Spring Protect
A new IWC tourbillon with an advanced Shock Protect System
IWC Big Pilot Watch Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL

IWC presents a watch with a reimagined shock absorber, the SPRIN-g PROTECT system, cleverly designed to house tourbillion movements. While the brand rolled out timepieces with a shock absorber system, they had to revamp it into a shape that could easily fit a tourbillion movement and safeguard it from external forces.

Apart from that, the tourbillion movement, the IWC-manufactured 82915 caliber, was slightly downsized into a smaller size that can perfectly sit on the cage of the shock absorber system. It now stands out thanks to the skeleton design, which is accentuated by polished bridges, rotors, and plates.

Read more