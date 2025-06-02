Hublot transforms brutalism into luxury with Big Bang Concrete Jungle

Concrete has evolved from utilitarian building material to high-design statement, finding new expression in contemporary architecture and luxury goods. Hublot embraces this transformation with the Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle, a striking tribute to New York City’s urban landscape and the brand’s new Fifth Avenue flagship boutique.

The third iteration of Hublot’s Concrete Jungle series channels brutalist architecture through Swiss precision, creating an unexpected marriage of raw industrial aesthetics and refined horological craftsmanship. This special edition transforms concrete from a construction staple into luxury watch case material, reflecting the same innovative spirit that has redefined modern urban design.

“Concrete has long been misunderstood as cold and industrial, but in high design it has become something else entirely—tactile, refined, even expressive,” explains Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot. “The Big Bang MECA-10 Concrete Jungle captures New York’s raw energy and Swiss watchmaking precision, crafted from the same material as our new Fifth Avenue boutique’s façade.”

The 44mm case shows Hublot’s skill with materials. Matte concrete provides a rough feel next to polished titanium screws shaped like an H. The satin-finished titanium crown has black rubber molded over it. The 15.3mm case thickness gives a strong look on the wrist – it also withstands water depths of up to 50 meters.

Hublot’s HUB1201 movement powers this city tribute – this hand-wound skeletonized caliber runs for an extended ten days. The 223 parts work at 3Hz through two barrels. A rack-and-pinion indicator shows the power reserve in red for clear readings. That open mechanical structure mirrors brutalist design rules through its clear function.

The movement’s visual appeal comes from careful skeletonization; this reveals curved perforated strips, crown gears, racks, plates, as well as ratchet wheels in their actual form. This detailed display directly relates to the brutalist style that inspired the watch’s concrete structure.

After earlier Concrete Jungle editions from 2016 and 2020, this MECA-10 version remembers Hublot’s store moving to the luxury shopping area on Fifth Avenue. The new flagship store’s concrete and black aluminum front reflects the watch’s industrial luxury look – this creates a smooth brand expression across architecture and product design.

For practical use, two strap options come with the watch. One is a grey fabric with a Velcro fastener, and the other is Hublot’s black lined rubber. Users can change them easily with the brand’s “One Click” system. Each watch comes in a green box that shows a drawing of the New York City skyline.

This limited celebration of urban design, besides Swiss watchmaking, shows Hublot’s continued study of unusual materials. It turns concrete from a building need into a luxury item that captures New York’s determined spirit.