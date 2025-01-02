The new Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 carbon: Affordable luxury against all odds

Tissot has designed a carbon watch and rolled it into the market at a very affordable price, making it easier for anyone to get their hands on a carbon watch. Unlike other brands, which put hefty price tags on carbon watches, Tissot executed this perfectly, redefining different aspects of carbon chronographs.

The Tissot PRX Powermatic timepiece has set new standards. Every single element on this watch, from the dial to the bracelet, has a carbon-like look, which is accentuated by black hues and shades.

Recommended Videos

The dial has a carbon-like texture, thanks to the high-end finish and irregular carbon groves. Other models in the PRX collection are manufactured from steel, so this new timepiece has diversified the collection with carbon materials and a carbon-like look. Speaking of which, it is equipped with a 40.5 mm carbon casing.

As the latest addition to the PRX collection, the new carbon piece is quite different from its predecessors in terms of measurements and the overall design. It is slightly bigger than other models from the PRX collection—carbon requires more space than steel.

Featuring a black strap with a tapisserie pattern, this timepiece has a monochromatic black color that complements the overall carbon-like design. Just like other watches in the collection, it is fitted with a clear sapphire cashback that offers clear views of the mechanism. The front face is covered by flat sapphire glass, which blends smoothly with the black carbon casing.

Considered to be the most affordable carbon chronograph, the new Tissot PRX Powermatic timepiece retails at $997.