Hublot and Samuel Ross blend artistry and technology in a new limited-edition watch

Hublot is slowly redefining the watch design, using contemporary materials and artistic watch builds.

The brand’s most recent project complements a watch that was launched in 2022, the Hublot Big Bang Turbillion Samuel Ross Watch. It is a timepiece centered around Samuel’s geometrical capabilities.

Every single detail on the watch, from the architecture to the overall design, was well-thought-out and stylishly implemented. In 2024, Samuel and Hublot worked on the same model, but they used a different material—carbon.

“By reflecting on how to use the latest technology and materials as tools to offer a contemporary vision of watchmaking that focuses on people, surprising them with original details or bringing a smile to their face with a touch of playful color, we are trying to create a design that speaks a universal language that is both elegant and simple to understand,” said Samuel Ross.

While the 2022 timepiece is orange, the new Big Bang Tourbillon has a blue hue, which is quite captivating.

Just like the original model, the 2024 Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A by Samuel Ross has a 44 mm casing and is characterized by a honeycomb pattern that extends to the dial.

Since the bezel has different types of finishes (microblasted and satin finishes), it creates a beautiful light interplay, with expressive shadows and reflections.

The satin finish also accentuates vibrant colors featured on different elements, such as the hour markers and the hour hand.

Samuel Ross opted for two different shades when designing this timepiece. The hour hand is dark blue, while the hour marker is light blue.

The biggest difference between this Hublot piece and the 2022 version boils down to one thing —materials used on the watch.

As a limited edition watch, Hublot will roll out 50 pieces into the market in a unique box. Each retails at $143,000.