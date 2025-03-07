HM Steel Amber by Arnold & Son: a minimalist watch with a unique amber dial

Watches made from natural stones have an interesting aesthetic. While different brands have unveiled watches made from platinum, gold, and stainless steel, only a few have focused on high-quality gemstones.

Arnold & Son went out of the box with this new watch, the HM Steel Amber. It features a green dial, which is carved from a natural-occurring stone, amber. The appearance changes under different lighting conditions, giving the front face a unique look. It takes a million years for the gemstone to crystallize. While the dial is characterized by a light green hue, it also has a light brown hue that’s quite stylish.

Recommended Videos

Even though the watches are made from the same material, every timepiece has its own unique pattern—an interesting attribute of nature that makes everything stand out and gives each watch a level of personalization.

But it’s worth noting that Arnold & Son went for a minimalistic look. It leans more towards silent luxury. Featuring a casing that’s 7.8 mm thick, the HM Steel Amber is in line with the brand’s vision of timeless refinement. In the past few years, Arnold & Son has set the standard with sleek and powerful watches.

This new Arnold & Son watch draws energy from the A&S1001 movement, which delivers a 90-hour power reserve.

And thanks to the sapphire caseback, the back offers beautiful views of the caliber. Multiple components, from the bridges to the gears, can be viewed by turning the watch.

Arnold & Son is rolling out only 38 pieces into the market, making it a very exclusive watch. Each will cost $20,200.