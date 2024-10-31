A timepiece that draws inspiration from Galileo's words, “And yet it moves!”

Omega and Swatch have partnered again to create an iconic timepiece — this time, the two well-loved watch brands are highlighting the relationship between the moon and Earth. The new non-limited chronograph watch—the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase—features elements that have never been included in the MoonSwatch collection. It will go down in history as the first timepiece to be equipped with an earth phase and moon phase.

While this timepiece has some iconic chronograph elements, it is also the embodiment of an astronomical philosophy from Galileo. According to Omega and Swatch, the new Moonswatch piece draws inspiration from a deep astronomical statement, “And yet it moves!” Galileo, considered the mastermind of modern astronomy, spoke those words in the 17th century and stood firmly in what he believed—the earth orbits the sun.

That said, the moon phase is strategically positioned next to the two o’clock denotation. As the cycle changes, the subdial displays the most recent lunar phase, as seen from the southern and northern hemispheres. In fact, the sub-dial is subdivided into two parts, with a moon disc to represent the two hemispheres.

Thanks to the high-quality finishes, the earth phase, which is fitted on the ten o’clock denotation, looks so realistic. The subdial features well-detailed elements, from the ocean, deserts, clouds, and forests. In short, this is what Earth looks like when viewed from the moon.

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase will be released on November 2nd at select Swatch stores and it will retail for $380.