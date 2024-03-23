 Skip to main content
Swatch, Tate partner for watch collection that literally puts art on your wrist

Swatch x Tate Gallery collaboration inspired by paintings

Sarah Veldman
By
Swatch x Tate collaboration watches
Swatch

Swatch, renowned for its quirky designs and commitment to self-expression, has joined forces with the prestigious Tate galleries to create an extraordinary collection of Swatch watches that blur the lines between art and utility. The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection isn’t simply a collaboration but a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the appeal of wearable art.

Each Swatch watch is dedicated to the artwork of its respective artist. From Turner’s Scarlet Sunset to Bourgeois’s Spirals, every watch tells a unique story. Whether you’re drawn to the whimsical charm of Marc Chagall or the bold simplicity of Fernand Léger, there’s a watch in this collection to suit every taste and personality. This partnership further cements Swatch’s position as a brand that bridges the gap between art and simple timekeeping with bold designs and vibrant colors.

The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection: Wearable art

Swatch x Tate collaboration watch on model
Swatch

At its core, the Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection is about more than just telling time; it’s about showing the world who you are through your accessories. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a fashion-forward trendsetter, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these watches offer a unique opportunity to express yourself in a way that is both personal and meaningful.

Hamish Anderson, CEO of Tate Enterprises, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Swatch and collaborating with a like-minded organization to create a series of watches that bring Tate’s rich and diverse collection to an ever-wider audience.”

The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection watches

Swatch x Tate Matisse's Snail watch
It’s not the first time Swatch has been involved in an artistic collaboration. Back in 2018, it joined forces with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, embarking on an exciting collaboration to unveil a special collection of Swatch timepieces. This unique line showcased renowned masterpieces sourced directly from the esteemed Dutch museum.

Turner’s Scarlet Sunset: This Swatch watch draws upon the enduring influence of JMW Turner, renowned for his revolutionary contributions to the art world, to create a timepiece that encapsulates Turner’s vibrant style and innovative spirit. By integrating a unique calendar wheel feature, the watch seamlessly transitions between the vivid hues of a sunset, embodying Turner’s mastery of light and color

Chagall’s Blue Circus: Drawing inspiration from Marc Chagall’s enchanting portrayal of circus life, this watch exudes an aura of surrealism and whimsy. With vibrant blue tones and imaginative motifs, it transports wearers into a fantastical world reminiscent of the circus, evoking a sense of awe and wonder

Miró’s Women and Bird in the Moonlight: Crafted with the essence of Joan Miró’s abstract genius, this Swatch watch showcases his iconic artwork on the dial and strap, bringing a burst of vibrant energy and artistic flair to every moment. Miró’s significance resonates deeply with wearers, offering a perpetual journey to their happy place, whether in the brightness of daylight or the serenity of moonlight

Léger’s Two Women Holding Flowers: Incorporating Fernand Léger’s vibrant color palette, this watch offers a mesmerizing tribute to his artistic brilliance. Its elegant design captures the essence of Léger’s avant-garde style, inviting wearers to explore a world of timeless artistic expression

Matisse’s Snail: Infused with Henri Matisse’s celebrated snail motif, this Swatch timepiece encapsulates the essence of his pioneering artistic vision. Its vibrant colors and spirited design pay homage to Matisse’s daring exploration of form and color, encouraging wearers to unleash their creativity and embrace spontaneity.

Barns-Graham’s Orange and Red on Pink: The watch captures the dynamic essence of Wilhelmina Barns-Graham’s artistic expression, infusing the dial with lively colors and energetic brushwork. Its vibrant design reflects Swatch’s lively “joie de vivre,” inspiring wearers to immerse themselves in a world of vivid hues and boundless energy

Bourgeois’s Spirals: This watch showcases Louise Bourgeois’s iconic spirals, representing a harmonious blend of art and introspection. The spirals serve as a conduit to tranquility and self-exploration, offering wearers a moment of contemplation and empowerment.

Chagall's Blue Circus Swatch x Tate collaboration watch
Swatch

Swatch x Tate Gallery collection: How to get your hands on it?

The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection is more than just a series of watches; it’s a canvas for some of the world’s most iconic artworks. Available for a price between $100 and $110, this collection of seven watches from Swatch is available in the store or at the , as well as the Tate gallery shop and the .

