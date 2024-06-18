MoonSwatch Mission to Earth gets 3 new editions

Will Omega and Swatch ever run out of ideas for their MoonSwatch collaborations? Well, just like how the universe is infinite, it appears this partnership may be as well. Previously, MoonSwatch models represented all the major celestial bodies in our solar system, from the Sun to Mars, and all the way up to Pluto, as well as a few special editions like a model with Moonshine gold-plated seconds hands, and one featuring Snoopy. For a long time, Omega and Swatch have sparked curiosity and desperation, with fans left wondering what exactly the new watches will look like, and the wait is finally over.

Omega and Swatch have released 3 new MoonSwatch watches, but this time, these models stay a little closer to home, as they take inspiration from our own planet. The new trio, part of the Mission to Earth series, are based on the natural wonders of our planet as seen from space: Lava, Polar Lights, and Desert.

As a general overview of these new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches, they obviously feature new color schemes and minor tweaks to the sub-dials and graphics, but they are still quite similar to the original MoonSwatch chronographs. Inspired by the Omega Speedmaster, they’re constructed with Bioceramic cases that are 42mm in diameter and 13.75mm in thickness. They have bio-sourced domed plastic fronts and 4-jewel Swiss quartz chronograph movements. Further technical specifications include Velcro straps, 30 meters of water resistance, and casebacks with easy-access battery doors.

The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Lava is naturally the brightest of the 3 with a vivid orange Bioceramic case and matte black dial design paying homage to the iconic 1968 “Ultraman” Speedmaster editions. It features bright orange hands and orange detailing on the dial and bezel. The color scheme continues on to the black Velcro strap that is complimented by orange stitching, and adding to the “outer space” feel are beige hand and hour markers that contain Super-LumiNova, meaning they glow green in the dark.

The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights is definitely the edition with the most celestial vibes as it features a turquoise and blue Bioceramic palette inspired by the Northern Lights (and sometimes that feels as close to space as we can get here on Earth.) The dark blue dial is adorned with tiny silver specks that feel like you’re in a forest in the middle of the night with no light pollution and millions of stars to gaze upon. The hands also feature a rich turquoise color, as well as green-glowing Super-LumiNova. The Velcro strap also comes in a matching dark blue.

Desert covers over 20% of Earth’s land, including the Sahara Desert which spans over 9 million square kilometers. So, naturally, Omega and Swatch introduced the MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Desert in stunning shades of beige that are perfect for those who don’t like something as bright as the Mission on Earth Lava or Polar Lights. The various shades of tan and brown cover a Bioceramic case with a dial and bezel in warm taupe. The hands and hour markers are beige in light and like the others, feature Super-LumiNova for glowing in the dark. This watch is completed by a taupe Velcro strap with tan stitching.

So, how much are the new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth editions?

With climate change and the general consensus that we need to take better care of our home planet, it’s nice to see MoonSwatch giving some love to Earth with these new editions, especially as these are some of the most visually appealing in the collection. Unlike the Moonshine gold editions that were limited editions, these will be added to the regular lineup, and each costs $270. They are exclusively available from Swatch stores starting June 15, 2024.

