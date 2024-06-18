 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches offer a colorful, creative twist

MoonSwatch Mission to Earth gets 3 new editions

By
Swatch Mission to Earth Lave dial
Swatch

Will Omega and Swatch ever run out of ideas for their MoonSwatch collaborations? Well, just like how the universe is infinite, it appears this partnership may be as well. Previously, MoonSwatch models represented all the major celestial bodies in our solar system, from the Sun to Mars, and all the way up to Pluto, as well as a few special editions like a model with Moonshine gold-plated seconds hands, and one featuring Snoopy. For a long time, Omega and Swatch have sparked curiosity and desperation, with fans left wondering what exactly the new watches will look like, and the wait is finally over.

Omega and Swatch have released 3 new MoonSwatch watches, but this time, these models stay a little closer to home, as they take inspiration from our own planet. The new trio, part of the Mission to Earth series, are based on the natural wonders of our planet as seen from space: Lava, Polar Lights, and Desert.

Recommended Videos

Omega X Swatch: MoonSwatch Mission on Earth

Swatch Mission on Earth editions in box
Swatch

As a general overview of these new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches, they obviously feature new color schemes and minor tweaks to the sub-dials and graphics, but they are still quite similar to the original MoonSwatch chronographs. Inspired by the Omega Speedmaster, they’re constructed with Bioceramic cases that are 42mm in diameter and 13.75mm in thickness. They have bio-sourced domed plastic fronts and 4-jewel Swiss quartz chronograph movements. Further technical specifications include Velcro straps, 30 meters of water resistance, and casebacks with easy-access battery doors.

Related

Omega X Swatch: MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Lava

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Lava
Swatch

The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Lava is naturally the brightest of the 3 with a vivid orange Bioceramic case and matte black dial design paying homage to the iconic 1968 “Ultraman” Speedmaster editions. It features bright orange hands and orange detailing on the dial and bezel. The color scheme continues on to the black Velcro strap that is complimented by orange stitching, and adding to the “outer space” feel are beige hand and hour markers that contain Super-LumiNova, meaning they glow green in the dark.

Omega X Swatch: MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights
Swatch

The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights is definitely the edition with the most celestial vibes as it features a turquoise and blue Bioceramic palette inspired by the Northern Lights (and sometimes that feels as close to space as we can get here on Earth.) The dark blue dial is adorned with tiny silver specks that feel like you’re in a forest in the middle of the night with no light pollution and millions of stars to gaze upon. The hands also feature a rich turquoise color, as well as green-glowing Super-LumiNova. The Velcro strap also comes in a matching dark blue.

Omega X Swatch: MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Desert

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Desert
Swatch

Desert covers over 20% of Earth’s land, including the Sahara Desert which spans over 9 million square kilometers. So, naturally, Omega and Swatch introduced the MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Desert in stunning shades of beige that are perfect for those who don’t like something as bright as the Mission on Earth Lava or Polar Lights. The various shades of tan and brown cover a Bioceramic case with a dial and bezel in warm taupe. The hands and hour markers are beige in light and like the others, feature Super-LumiNova for glowing in the dark. This watch is completed by a taupe Velcro strap with tan stitching.

So, how much are the new MoonSwatch Mission on Earth editions?

Swatch Misson on Earth Lava caseback
Swatch

With climate change and the general consensus that we need to take better care of our home planet, it’s nice to see MoonSwatch giving some love to Earth with these new editions, especially as these are some of the most visually appealing in the collection. Unlike the Moonshine gold editions that were limited editions, these will be added to the regular lineup, and each costs $270. They are exclusively available from Swatch stores starting June 15, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
All the new Audemars Piguet watches: A mini Royal Oak, a shaped watch, and more
Audemars Piguet releases several new watches for 2024
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Audemars Piguet, which has headquarters in Le Brassus, Switzerland, was founded in 1875 in Vallée de Joux by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet. Just like its peers Rolex and Patek Philippe, the brand is known for superb craftsmanship and simply its name in general, with many people buying it as their first watch when they come into money.
New Audemars Piguet releases in 2024

Audemars Piguet is a brand known for some of the most expensive watches in the world, with the likes of Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran, and LeBron James sporting one. It has also become known for celebrity collaborations, including with John Mayer and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack. But a brand like this doesn't need celeb endorsements as they're already famous in their own right, with the Royal Oak showing up in the dreams of every watch collector and enthusiast around. Audemars Piguet has just come out with several new watch releases, each more dazzling than the next (quite literally.)
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Read more
MING drops a gorgeous blue dive watch but sticks to its core aesthetic
MING introduces a new dive watch to its lineup
MING 37.09 Bluefin watch

Having a MING watch can certainly be a conversation starter at a dinner party, and though it won't draw the same attention on the street as, say, a Rolex Daytona or the newest TAG Heuer, it's unique, and that counts for something. MING famously pushes the boundaries; for example, they debuted the "world's lightest watch" in October 2023. What they aren't known for is dive watches, so in sticking to their usual mission of surprising us all, that's exactly what they've made.
MING introduces the 37.09 Bluefin watch

MING has made two dive watches in the past: the 2019 18.01 Abyss Concept and the 2020 18.01 H41 Titanium. Now, they've introduced the 37.09 Bluefin, a watch that is so sleek it will show up next to that word in the dictionary. Looking at press photos for this watch as it's being put into the water is like eating peanut butter and jelly; it just fits.
Getting the "crush depth" just right
Another thing a MING watch is known for is being almost like a science experiment, and when the brand came up with the new 37.09 Bluefin it was revealed they made all kinds of small adjustments to get its "crush depth" just right. According to MING, they aimed to enhance the technical features of the H41 dive watch but were limited due to the exceptionally small 19mm case size. Rather than pushing ahead with a bigger watch, they prioritized the more slender appearance.

Read more
Serica’s new chronometer comes complete with old school vibes
Serica releases new 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.
Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L all colors

Serica watches has just released the Ref. 6190 M.S.L, named after the abbreviation for Mean Sea Level, and it comes with updated dial colors and applied indices. Founded in 2019, Serica is a pretty new brand, just a toddler if you will, but they've very quickly built a strong portfolio of retro sports watches, including field, dive, and GMT models. It was started by Jérôme Burgert and Gabriel Vachette, who also started the French magazine Les Rhabilleurs.
Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.

As if they're throwing it back to the early days of a brand that's 100 years old, Serica watches have given its original field watch a significant update, giving it more visual appeal while not taking away from its military background. The new Serica 6190 Chronomètre M.S.L story is really about the visual revamp, as it's now available in 3 different colors: enamel black, storm grey, and polar white. This is actually the first time a white variant has been available since 2019, and it's the first time for the grey option.
Aesthetics
Serica watches have exceptionally distinct dials with centrally placed markers encircled by a minute track. For the newest M.S.L. edition, the markers are applied rather than painted on, and the second hand is now luminous. Each dial has an enamel-inspired coating, giving them a shiny, sleek look and adding to the old-school 1950s feel.

Read more