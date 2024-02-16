The MoonSwatch collection by Omega and Swatch is up for a once in a blue moon auction through Sotheby's

If you still love to wish upon a star, the ultimate watch collaboration between Swatch and Omega is being auctioned off through Sotheby’s. The two timekeeping giants combined to create the perfect orbit of style and merriment for the MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold collection, and here’s how to be the owner of an entire case of watches that are out of this world.

The MoonSwatch watches

These watches for men may not be the highest luxury items, but they will all make a statement. If you are the lucky winning bid, 11 of the most unique watches will be yours. Each piece is a shining star, with names like Mission to Pluto and Mission to Venus.

The case

Each timepiece comes with the name of the watch and a fun fact about the part of the solar system it comes from printed on the outside of a custom box.

The case is gorgeous and has not been available for purchase before this. The collection comes in a flight case, offered in one of two color options to display your lunar prizes.

The watches

Each watch was uniquely inspired by one of the full moons in 2023. Crafted by Omega and Swatch, everyone has a bit of moonlit magic in it, with a gold second hand and a stunningly unique pattern on it to represent the full moon the watch was designed for. Every little detail was thought of in creating these moonlit masterpieces.

The details of the auction

The auction

This is the first time these watches have been available online, which is a good thing. Other editions of MoonSwatch watches have only been sold in limited cities around the world, making it difficult for people to get one on their wrist. But how we love to buy things online these days.

The charity that wins

Sotheby’s is the standard for high-end auctions, and Omega is making sure the proceeds go to a great cause. Project Orbis International Inc. takes on vision loss and avoidable blindness across the globe and will be gifted 100% of the proceeds from the auction.

Before you get your case

There are 11 cases up for auction. Each one was on display at boutiques across the globe and will come with a commemorative coin, with the case itself etched with the airport code of the city it was displayed at. The watches will have an engraving of the code on the band, and each case will orbit an Omega boutique in one of 11 cities.

If you are a collector of amazing watches for men, a space enthusiast, or both, or just have great taste, this Sotheby’s auction could have the planets aligning for you. The fact we walk around with a bit of time on our wrists is a magical concept, and the collection Omega and Swatch came up with is something we’ll only see once in a blue moon.

