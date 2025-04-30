Bonhams displays racing chronographs for Miami Grand Prix auction

Bonhams is embarking on its first Miami online auction. Happening at the same time as the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, the auction presents old chronographs. These features show the history and development of race car timing.

The online sale occurs from April 27 to May 6. Formula 1 transforms into a top display for deluxe product lines, especially expensive timepieces. Netflix recently increased the sport’s popularity. This created a valuable way to promote respected product lines to rich viewers.

A 1964 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, reference 6239, has an estimated price between $30,000 and $50,000 at the auction. This timepiece has historical value because it is the first Rolex chronograph with an engraved tachymeter scale on the bezel. Contrasting sub-dials improve readability and produce the familiar “panda” look, a characteristic of racing chronographs.

In addition a transitional 1959 Omega Speedmaster Professional, reference 2915-3, will be auctioned. Its estimated value is $25,000 to $35,000. This particular model shows the classic “broad arrow” hands plus other transitional aspects that separate early Speedmasters. It includes a “fat O” in the Omega text, an attached “Omega” symbol along with a special “Speedmaster” font, different from later versions.

The auction has a Universal Genève Tri-Compax ‘Clapton’ from the 1940s for collectors who like timepieces made before Formula 1. Its reference number is 881101/01. There are estimations it will sell for $10,000 to $15,000. The calendar chronograph is made of stainless steel. It has a silvered dial, showing the moon phase.

Represented is Heuer, a brand connected with motorsport timing, with a 1967 Dato 12 with reference 2547. It is a calendar chronograph with manual-wind and a selling price between $6,000 and $8,000. This allows someone to start a collection of old timepieces that look like they came from a racing event.

Bonhams included jewelry and designer handbags from luxury brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons along with Chanel. This broadens the auction’s draw. It acknowledges a growing female interest in Formula 1.

With the Miami online auction method, collectors can participate from anywhere. This celebration of racing history has bids open for the entire Grand Prix weekend. It ends on May 6.