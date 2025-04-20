Bonhams online sale spotlights “mecca” world time

Bonhams is planning a digital horology auction this month. It includes select timepieces representing numerous decades of quality watch production. The online event occurs between April 18 and April 24. About one hundred time-measuring devices, obtained solely from personal holdings, form the collection.

Among the important elements of this digital sale is a platinum Patek Philippe World Time (ref. 5130P-001). It’s noticeable green guilloché center has the infrequent “Mecca” identifier. Made around 2011, this complicated device, reflecting both its technical nature and cultural import, is expected to sell for $150,000 to $250,000.

Collectors interested in vintage items may like a steel Rolex reference 8171. The timepiece is from the early 1950s. People call it “Padellone,” an Italian name meaning “big frying pan.” The label references the then-large 38mm case measurement. This moonphase model has several intricate mechanisms for a vintage Rolex watch. It should command between $45,000 to $65,000.

The online catalog contains a white gold Patek Philippe Grand Complications (ref. 5140G-001) perpetual calendar. It also has a moon phase, and could sell for $30,000 to $50,000. The piece displays the company’s skill in classical complications made in a modern style.

A Breguet Hora Mundi (ref 5717) in platinum presents an interesting option for collectors who seek advanced world timers different from the typical Patek models. The watch face shows the Americas continent and offers a dual time zone display – its projected sale price is $20,000-$30,000.

Also of note is a Patek Philippe Gondolo Calendario (ref 5135p), decorated with diamonds. The platinum annual calendar has a graceful tonneau shape. A complex grey face reveals day, date, month, along with the lunar cycle. Auction expectations for this item are $20,000-$30,000.

The digital format permits global collectors to take part in the sale. This represents a strategic action by Bonhams. With accessible online bidding, Bonhams engages the profitable American market, instead of using regular in-person auctions.