Phillips to offer nine museum-quality cartier clocks across spring auction

Once-in-a-generation collection of Art Deco Cartier clocks worth millions heads to auction

By
Phillips hong kong auction
Phillips

In partnership with Bacs & Russo, Phillips plans to show a good set of nine Art Deco Cartier clocks. These will be available during auctions in Geneva plus Hong Kong this May. This gives buyers a chance to obtain timepieces of museum standard. They come from the luxury brand’s peak period.

From a respected private source, the collection covers the time between the early part of the 20th century and the 1940s. It puts on display Cartier’s high level of skill and invention during the Art Deco time.

Headlining the Geneva Watch Auction: XXI on May 10-11 is a historically significant 1924 Cartier Portico Mystery Clock No. 3, estimated in excess of CHF 2 million (US$2.28 million). Standing 38.1cm tall, this masterpiece features rose quartz columns, a twelve-sided rock crystal dial, and a diamond-set dragon motif. As one of only six Portico clocks ever created, it was previously exhibited at the 1925 Exposition des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

“I consider this one of the world’s most important horological items made in the 20th century,” said Aurel Bacs, Senior Consultant of Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo. “I can barely remember having seen such an important assembly of Cartier clocks at auction in the last decades.”

The Hong Kong Watch Auction: XX happens from May 23-25. A special evening session occurs on May 23. Several important items appear there.

Among them is a Mystery Clock. It shows a coral figure of Chinese mythological creatures. Its estimated price is HK$2-4 million. Another item is a desk clock. It features red amber, black enamel, along with a carved jade dial. Its estimated price is HK$1.2-2.4 million.

A nephrite lantern clock appears. Someone thinks that King Farouk of Egypt may have owned it. Its estimated price is HK$960,000-1,920,000. In addition, a minute-repeating desk clock with “Laque Burgauté” panels will be sold. Its estimated price is HK$560,000-1,120,000.

The Hong Kong sale proceeds on May 24-25 with a significant rock crystal Modèle A Mystery Clock, made around 1925, valued at HK$2-4 million. A large pink marble table clock, equipped with a barometer and thermometer, created around 1905, carries an estimated value of HK$1.2-2.4 million.

Many items in this grouping show designs drawing influence from the East. This displays Cartier’s interest in Asian art during the Art Deco time. Because most pieces have stayed out of view for many years, this series of auctions gives organizations and buyers a rare chance to obtain historic examples of Cartier’s creations.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
