Big Pilot Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL: IWC revamps the Spring Protect

IWC presents a watch with a reimagined shock absorber, the SPRIN-g PROTECT system, cleverly designed to house tourbillion movements. While the brand rolled out timepieces with a shock absorber system, they had to revamp it into a shape that could easily fit a tourbillion movement and safeguard it from external forces.

Apart from that, the tourbillion movement, the IWC-manufactured 82915 caliber, was slightly downsized into a smaller size that can perfectly sit on the cage of the shock absorber system. It now stands out thanks to the skeleton design, which is accentuated by polished bridges, rotors, and plates.

Given that the watch has a skeleton mechanism, the shock absorber system is in plain sight—a small detail that adds to the look.

The system keeps the mechanism safe when subjected to high external forces of up to 10,000 g. If the watch falls or hits a hard surface, the spring protect system takes the hit and saves the movement from the damage.

IWC subjected this model to different tests to analyze its limits and the amount of force it can handle without breaking. Different calculations were done to find the ideal length for the bars fixed on the system’s cage. Even though the watch has superb shock-absorbing properties, it also stands out due to the black aesthetic of the Ceratanium material—a titanium alloy with a stylish finish.

To complete the whole black look, this model is paired with a black rubber strap. Only 100 models will be rolled out.