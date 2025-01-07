 Skip to main content
IWC unveils stylish Pilot’s Watch Mark XX inspired by Formula 1

An all-green IWC watch that'll remind you of Formula 1, before the 2025 season begins

By
Mark XX Mercedes AMG PETRONAS Formula One chronograph
Mark XX Mercedes AMG PETRONAS Formula One chronograph IWC / IWC

Even though it’s not the peak season for Formula 1 races, IWC unveiled a stylish new watch that draws inspiration from Formula 1.

In the past 11 years—from 20013 to 2024—IWC and Mercedes Benz have been launching fascinating timepieces into the market, such as the Pilot’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One IW388306. The partnership runs deep, and the latest addition is a reminder of that.

While IWC x Mercedes Benz timepieces are often rolled out with different features and functionalities, some of these watches have the same hue—an interesting teal green color. The green shade is the go-to hue while designing timepieces for the Mercedes Benz Team.

And everyone on the Mercedes Benz team, from Toto Wolff to Lewis Hamilton, has been spotted with an IWC watch. Watches from the previous generation had a few components that were accentuated by the green hue—IWC aimed for minimalism.

The luxury brand didn’t take any chances with the new timepiece—it went all in with the color.

Featuring a casing that’s constructed from titanium, the IWC Pilot’s Watch Mark XX comes with noticeable elements that are quite effective in highlighting the contrast created by green and grey components. And thanks to the sand-blasted finish, the casing reflects light stylishly.

The watch also features a dial, with black accents and green shade—colors that complement the IWC x Mercedes look. And just above the 6 O’clock denotation, there’s a green inscription that reads this: Mark XX.

In terms of overall performance, this watch is equipped with the IWC 32111 caliber.

The watch retails for $6,100.

