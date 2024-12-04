IWC introduces a new blue Ingenieur that honors Gerald Genta’s design

The Ingenieur is a model that dates back to the ‘70s and is a brainchild of Gerald Genta—one of the most famous watch designers. Genta worked on some of the most iconic timepieces of all time, such as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur SL, and Patek Philippe Nautilus.

While IWC rolled out multiple Ingenieur timepieces in 2023, the brand is adding new watches to the stylish collection, the latest being the blue Ingenieur Automatic 40.

Recommended Videos

Just like the original Ingenieur, the new piece has a 40mm casing complemented by a wide bracelet, which gives it that retro look. Since this timepiece is around 10.8 mm thick, it sits perfectly on the wrist. However, it might be thicker for some than the conventional modern watch.

The dial stands out due to the checkered pattern. Ingenieur pieces launched in 2023 had the same pattern, so this is not entirely new. Nevertheless, IWC’s new blue Ingenieur 40 has a color that sets it apart from the rest of the watches in the Ingenieur collection.

The blue color is between dark blue and sky blue—it is not too dark or too light. This creates a beautiful tone that makes the dial look unique. Every element on the dial, including the date wheel, has a stunning blue tone that accentuates the checkered pattern.

The new blue Ingenieur Automatic 40 still features a brushed bracelet, like its counterparts from the Ingenieur collection.

In terms of overall mechanical performance, this timepiece is equipped with the Calibre 32111, which is popular for its 120-hour power reserve.

The blue Ingenieur Automatic 40 retails at $11,700.